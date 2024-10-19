Menu

ANORA: THE LATEST FROM SEAN BAKER

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
509

Sean Baker is one of the brightest and most original filmmakers of his generation. He rates a place in cinematic history for being the first professional to shoot a feature film on an iPhone. That was Tangerine, which was set in and around a Hollywood donut shop. He is fascinated by people who live and sometimes thrive on the fringes of society, well apart from the mainstream. But he doesn’t judge his characters and challenges us to remain open-minded, too.

Anora which earned him the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, opens in the midst of a hectic Brooklyn strip club, where a free-roaming camera follows one of its high-energy dancers (“call me Ani”) played by Mikey Madison. In the course of several minutes we get a taste of her daily routine: playing up to customers, sassing her boss and feuding with fellow artistes. Ani treats her work as a job, like any other, and so does Baker. She just happens to give lap dances for a living.

Then she attracts the attention of a wild, boyish Russian immigrant who wants to hire her exclusively for a full week. Money is no object to this drug-sodden son of an oligarch. His apartment is a showplace, the work of a decorator with an unlimited budget and garish taste. Ani has seemingly hit the jackpot…but her hedonistic liaison with the mercurial Ivan sets off a series of urgent phone calls. It seems there is a hot-blooded Armenian priest whose “other” job it is to keep an eye on Ivan. His employers might not live in the same city, let alone the same country, but he knows he will shoulder the blame after Ivan and Ani get married following a spontaneous flight to Las Vegas in his private plane.

Watching Anora is like riding shotgun alongside a reckless driver. Your adrenaline starts pumping from a combination of fear and excitement; it’s impossible to know what’s going to happen next. That Baker finds a way to maintain the comedic momentum going for more than two hours is pretty impressive, as is his ability to enlist our empathy for his often unlikable leading character. The filmmaker often works with non-actors but refuses to call them amateurs. The term he prefers is “first-timers.”

That euphemism tells you a lot about Sean Baker’s mindset and his approach to each new story he weaves. He is one of a kind, and so is Anora.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

THE APPRENTICE: A BIOPIC FOR OUR TIME

Oct 13, 2024 792

FOLIE INDEED: THIS TIME THE JOKE IS ON US

Oct 6, 2024 1660

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

October 2024
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  