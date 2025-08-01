The following article was written by my friend and colleague Alonso Duralde. You can learn more about him HERE.





New On 4K/Blu-Ray/DVD in July: Sinners, Final Destination, Crumb Catcher and More





NEW RELEASE WALL



Sinners (WBD): Already a strong contender for best-of-2025 status, Ryan Coogler’s visionary vampire tale wraps its arms around lots of ideas – the history of race in America, cultural appropriation, the blues and its roots in gospel – and successfully tackles all of them. Michael B. Jordan gives a bravura performance as a pair of twin bootleggers who return home to Mississippi after stints fighting in WWI and running with the Chicago mob, and their dreams of opening a juke joint unfold and explode in violently unpredictable directions. From the performances to every craft department, this saga is a modern masterpiece.





Also available:



All We Imagine as Light (Janus Contemporaries): Two nurses in Mumbai become close friends as they navigate modern relationships and their place in the world in this festival favorite.

The Amateur (20th Century): Rami Malek stars in this remake about a CIA analyst who takes to the field to get revenge on his wife’s killers.

Bonjour Tristesse (Greenwich): Another remake, with Chloë Sevigny stepping into Deborah Kerr’s espadrilles in a contemporary adaptation of Françoise Sagan’s breakthrough novel.

Death of a Unicorn (A24): Paul Rudd and daughter Jenna Ortega accidentally run over a one-horned creature, setting off a bizarre chain of events in this satire of the wealthy and Big Pharma, also starring Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni, and Will Poulter.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (WBD): This inventive horror film wraps itself around and within the beloved series, featuring yet another succession of Rube Goldberg–ian homicides.

The Phoenician Scheme (Universal): Wes Anderson’s typically stylized comic portrait of a financial conniver (Benicio Del Toro) contemplates whether or not it’s possible for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven.

Thunderbolts* (Marvel/Disney): Marvel assembled a team of sidekicks and B-listers for one of the studio’s smartest and most entertaining latter-day adventures.

Until Dawn (Sony): A group of teens face death and destruction in a time loop, unless they can figure out a way to survive to sunrise.

Warfare (A24): Alex Garland returns to the battlefield in his follow-up to Civil War.



NEW INDIE



Crumb Catcher (Arrow): This Larry Fessenden–produced horror-comedy involves a pair of inventors trying to blackmail a honeymooning groom for something he can’t even remember doing.

The Trouble with Jessica (Music Box Films): This dark comedy about a most dreadful dinner party boasts an all-star cast, including Alan Tudyk, Olivia Williams, Rufus Sewell, and Shirley Henderson.



NEW INTERNATIONAL



Queens of Drama (Altered Innocence): When a Cannes premiere prompts comparison to John Waters, Pedro Almodóvar, and She Is Conann – with roles for a Eurovision star alongside cult figures Asia Argento and Alma Jodorowsky, attention must be paid. And now this glittery lesbian musical that pays tribute to early 2000s pop is making its way to home video, where a broader audience can behold its fizzy outrageousness.



Also available:



Black Tea (Cohen Media Group): A bride ditches her Ivory Coast wedding and takes off for China to kickstart a new life in this acclaimed drama.

City Hunter: Angel Dust (Shout Studios): This latest installment of the popular anime series features the humor and hard-hitting action that fans have come to expect.

Lost Country (Altered Innocence): In this Cannes award-winner from Serbia, a teenager comes to realize the extent of his mother’s complicity with the horrific regime of Slobodan Milosevic.

The Tundra Within Me (IndiePix Films): A Norwegian artist returns to the Sami territory and enters a forbidden relationship with a reindeer herder in this powerful romantic drama.

Vainilla (IndiePix Films): In this Argentine import, the BDSM lifestyle turns out to be just what one frustrated woman needs after a series of unsatisfying relationships.



NEW DOCUMENTARY



Blur: To the End (Greenwich): An intimate look at the reunion of an iconic 90s band; this release includes the concert film Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium.

More Songs About Buildings and Food (Rhino): This reissue of the iconic 1978 Talking Heads album comes in a “super deluxe” edition that includes a Blu-ray featuring a remastered mix of the album plus video of 17 live cuts from two different concerts.

Route One/USA (Icarus): After years of living abroad, filmmaker Robert Kramer decided in 1988 to travel Route 1 from Canada to Key West in an attempt to understand the state of the USA. This new Blu-ray release also includes the 2024 documentary Looking for Robert, Richard Copans’ reminiscence of working with Kramer.

The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill (Kino Lorber): The much-loved 2003 nature documentary makes its 4K debut.



NEW GRINDHOUSE



Danger: Diabolik (KL Studio Classics): Since making his debut in Italian comics in 1962, super-thief Diabolik remains an audience favorite around the world. This 1968 feature film, produced by Dino DeLaurentiis (and reusing many of the same set as his Barbarella), remains a cult hit thanks to Mario Bava’s wildly free-wheeling direction and John Philip Law’s coldly determined lead performance, balanced out by hammy supporting turns from the likes of Terry-Thomas and Adolfo Celi. It directly inspired the Beastie Boys’ “Body Movin’” video (one of several extras on this new 4K release) and began a cinematic legacy that continues with The Diabolik Trilogy (Kino Lorber), also newly out this month on Blu-ray, featuring three 21st century adventures of the sexy masked criminal.



Also available:



Bohachi Bushido: Code of the Forgotten Eight(Mondo Macabro): New restoration and Blu-ray premiere of this trippy samurai cult fave.

Café Flesh (Mondo Macabro): This indie hit about the quest for desire in a sexless post-apocalypse makes its Blu-ray debut, restored and uncut.

Cobra (Arrow): Perhaps the ultimate Sylvester Stallone cop movie is this loopy collaboration with Cannon Films, now in 4K for the first time.

Dames and Dreams (Jezebel): Thought to be lost for many years, this restored 1974 sexploitation saga follows a quartet of women at a wild Hollywood party.

Detonation! Violent Riders (88 Films): Sonny Chiba, bikers, and more; this Blu-ray release features a new commentary and video essay.

Girl Slaves of Morgana le Fay (Mondo Macabro): This 1974 erotic import from France gets its first Blu-ray release completely uncut and bearing lots of new features and extras.

Mondo Keyhole (VCI): A heroin addict and her husband, who may or not be a serial assaulter of women, both face a violent and terrifying reckoning at a masquerade party.

Mr. Peters’ Pets (Kino Cult): This “Nudie Cutie Triple Feature” also features Everybody Loves It and 50,000 B.C. (Before Clothing).

The Nightwatch Collection (Arrow): Ole Bornedal’s pair of acclaimed horror films get the full treatment, from high-definition transfers to several hours’ worth of extra features.

Silent Scream (KL Studio Classics): Rebecca Balding stars as a college student who moves into a creepy old mansion and gets enmeshed in its many mysteries; debut 4K release.

The Stuff (Arrow): Larry Cohen’s outrageous satire of food trends and yuppie culture brings a new meaning to “conspicuous consumption,” as this alien-invasion horror-comedy gets its very first 4K edition.

The Tattooed Dragon (Eureka): This martial-arts action saga from the director of Fists of Fury and The Big Boss gets its very first Blu-ray release following a 2K restoration.



NEW CLASSIC



Breaking Glass (Fun City Editions): While the history of fictional female rock stars on the big screen has yielded upbeat comedies like Josie and the Pussycats, Starstruck, and We Are the Best!, there are also darker versions of the story, and one of the best ones is this 1980 British import. The explosive Hazel O’Connor stars as ferocious and angry young singer who finds herself buffeted about and exploited by a music industry that is bound and determined to sand down her rough edges and to muffle the messaging of her urgent songs. Forty-five years later, this blistering drama has lost none of its dramatic impact, and the music remains vital as well.



Also available:



The Adventures of Antoine Doinel (The Criterion Collection): New 4K box set paying tribute to director François Truffaut’s ongoing collaboration with Jean-Pierre Léaud, who played the filmmaker’s onscreen alter ego from childhood to well into adulthood in a series of New Wave classics: The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board, and Love on the Run.

The Beast to Die (Radiance): A journalist steals a policeman’s gun and embarks on a crime spree in Tôru Murakawa’s 1980 award-winner.

The Big Heat (The Criterion Collection): Fritz Lang’s hard-hitting noir gets a 4K release that includes vintage interviews and new essays.

Billy Madison (KL Studio Classics): Sure, you’ve seen Adam Sandler’s comedy about a rich ne’er-do-well having to repeat his entire education, but have you seen it in 4K?

Carnal Knowledge (The Criterion Classics): Director Mike Nichols and screenwriter Jules Feiffer masterfully dissect the sexual revolution with a fearless ensemble, including Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel, Candice Bergen, Ann-Margret, Rita Moreno, and Carol Kane.

Curdled (KL Studio Classics): The 1990’s crime-scene dark comedy, now in 4K.

Exclusive (KL Studio Classics): Fred MacMurray stars as a newspaper editor with integrity, and Frances Farmer as his girlfriend who goes to work for the competition in this 1937 drama.

Frailty (Lionsgate): 4K debut for Bill Paxton’s unsettling horror movie.

French Noir Collection (KL Studio Classics): A tasty trio of Gallic greats: Speaking of Murder, Back to the Wall, and Witness in the City.

Fury (Sony): Brad Pitt stars in David Ayer’s 2014 tank saga, now released in 4K.

Grave of the Fireflies (Studio Ghibli/GKIDS): Yes, one of the most depressing films ever made, but Isao Takahata’s blunt-force anime about two children in war-torn Japan is a haunting experience you’ll never forget.

Hiding Out (KL Studio Classics): Stockbroker Jon Cryer’s cherubic face means that when he goes into witness protection, he’s sent back to high school in this ’80s comedy, newly out in 4K.

High Society (Warner Archive Collection): A new 4K release for Cole Porter’s glittering musical take on The Philadelphia Story, starring Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holm, and Louis Armstrong.

Jet Li Collection (Shout Studios): As part of Shout Studios’ slate of Hong Kong Cinema Classics reissues, this stunning 10-disc box set features new 4Ks of Fist of Legend, Tai Chi Master, The Bodyguard from Beijing, and Fong Sai Yuk I & II.

Little Buddha (KL Studio Classics): Bernardo Bertolucci’s tale of a young American boy who may or may not be the latest incarnation of the Buddha gets a 4K release.

Man on Wire (Magnolia): New reissue of the breathtaking documentary about the man who walked a tightrope between the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

Northern Lights (Kino Classics): A new restoration of John Hanson and Rob Nilsson’s powerful political drama, about a love story unfolding against the backdrop of the struggle of North Dakota farmers, which won the Camera d’Or at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival.

Sands of the Kalahari (KL Studio Classics): When a plane crashes in the desert in this 1965 thriller, one survivor decides his odd would be better if he eliminated his fellow passengers.

Shane (KL Studio Classics): George Stevens’ legendary Western, in 4K for the first time.

St. Elmo’s Fire (Sony): With the recent documentary Brats stoking rewatches and prompting discussion of a possible sequel, why not a 4K reissue of this drama about immature post-grads trying to get their lives together?

Strangers With Candy (Shout Studios): 20th anniversary Blu-ray of the big-screen adaptation of Amy Sedaris’ outrageous Comedy Central show.

You Can Count on Me (The Criterion Collection): New Criterion of the acclaimed American drama that put Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo, and writer-director Kenneth Lonergan on the map.



NEW TV



Countdown to Christmas 6-Movie Collection(Hallmark): Christmas in July is reason enough to dig into another collection of recent Hallmark Channel holiday movies, focusing on time-travel and alternate-reality rom-coms with Take Me Back for Christmas; Where Are You, Christmas?; A Kiss Before Christmas; Christmas on My Mind; Christmas Comes Twice; and Next Stop, Christmas.



Also available:



Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series(Universal): Home video doesn’t get much cozier, or much more homicidal.

See: The Complete Series (Mill Creek): Now you don’t have to have Apple TV+ to see Jason Momoa’s three-season series about a post-apocalypse where humanity has lost its sense of sight – until a pair of seeing twins are born.