The following article was written by my friend and colleague Alonso Duralde. You can learn more about him HERE. WHAT’S NEW ON DVD/BLU/4K IN JANUARY: THE SUBSTANCE, HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, NO HOME MOVIE, INCUBUS, AND MORE! NEW RELEASE WALL The Substance (Mubi): One of the most talked-about films of 2024, Coralie Fargeat’s sophomore feature (following the blistering feminist action saga Revenge) brilliantly mixes together show-biz satire, body horror, and female-gaze drama before blowing the whole thing up in a gloriously Grand Guignol finale. Demi Moore stars as a TV fitness star who’s being aged out of the biz; when she turns to a mysterious drug known as The Substance, it unleashes her younger self (played by Margaret Qualley), but when the Substance rules aren’t followed, all…