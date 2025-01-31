The first feature film directed by Gia Coppola, Eleanor and Francis’s granddaughter, is a respectable but unmemorable vehicle for former Baywatch and Playboy pin-up Pamela Anderson. The script has been custom-tailored for her and she comes off well, but the film has only one note to play and that is revealed in the title. Anderson portrays a forty-ish woman whose old-school Vegas stage show—awash in sequins and feathers—is coming to an end. She has no idea what comes next, as this has been her livelihood for decades and she has no other skills to draw upon. Her now-grown daughter (Billie Lourd) resents the fact that she left her in the car as a child in order to perform—and make a living—and has no idea that the show’s stage manager…

