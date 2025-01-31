Menu

WHAT’S NEW ON DVD/BLU/4K IN JANUARY

The following article was written by my friend and colleague Alonso Duralde. You can learn more about him HERE. WHAT’S NEW ON DVD/BLU/4K IN JANUARY: THE SUBSTANCE, HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, NO HOME MOVIE, INCUBUS, AND MORE! NEW RELEASE WALL The Substance (Mubi): One of the most talked-about films of 2024, Coralie Fargeat’s sophomore feature (following the blistering feminist action saga Revenge) brilliantly mixes together show-biz satire, body horror, and female-gaze drama before blowing the whole thing up in a gloriously Grand Guignol finale. Demi Moore stars as a TV fitness star who’s being aged out of the biz; when she turns to a mysterious drug known as The Substance, it unleashes her younger self (played by Margaret Qualley), but when the Substance rules aren’t followed, all…

NEW AND NOTABLE BOOKS JANUARY 2025

GIANT LOVE by Julie Gilbert (Pantheon) One doesn’t read most film books to savor the prose. This one stands out from the crowd because Gilbert is an exceptionally good writer. She is the great-niece of Edna Ferber, the subject of the book, and knew her well. I fell in love with Giant Love and devoured it over several days’ time. The first portion of the text is a summary of Ferber’s long and productive life as an author and playwright. After experiencing anti-Semitism as a girl growing up in the Midwest she incorporated elements of intolerance into almost everything she wrote—think of the drop of Negro blood at the climax of Show Boat, and the treatment of Mexicans in Giant. The second part of the book details Ferber’s immersion in…

UNSTOPPABLE

Unstoppable is a mashup of an underdog sports movie and a domestic drama about a family terrorized by an abusive father. The worst thing I can say about it is that it is conventional, but since when is that a crime? A true-life story told in linear fashion with a superior cast still resonates in 2025, especially with this one’s provenance and cast. Jharrel Jerome plays high school wrestler Anthony Jerome, who was born with just one leg but doesn’t let his disability define him. He has an innate drive to succeed and doesn’t want to settle for being second-best. Jennifer Lopez plays his loving and protective mother, who has endured physical and verbal assaults from his stepfather (Bobby Cannavale) far too long. His younger siblings…

I’M STILL HERE: AN UNSOLVED MYSTERY

I admire Walter Salles’ work, and I’m especially fond of his acclaimed features Central Station and The Motorcycle Diaries. He has returned to his Brazilian roots for another exceptional narrative, I’m Still Here…but he hastens to explain that it’s not the story, or the book by Marcelo Rubens Paiva that impelled him to create this deeply empathetic picture. It is the fact that he knew the Paiva family and spent time in their home, where intellectuals and artists gathered while living under military dictatorship in the early 1970s. He wanted to recreate their lives. It’s difficult for an American to fully comprehend the emotional state of a family when its titular head—a devoted husband and loving father of five—is whisked away by the police, leaving no trace behind. This…

REMEMBERING DAVID LYNCH

Some forty years ago I first met David Lynch in a setting that could have come from an episode of Twin Peaks: the now-defunct Studio City branch of DuPar’s, an all-American coffee shop where he had come to enjoy a well-crafted chocolate milk shake. He seemed to appreciate my enjoyment of seeing him at the cashier’s counter. Our next meeting was more productive, as Entertainment Tonight had sent me to the press junket for The Straight Story. My first interview was with its costar, Sissy Spacek. Trying to be cool, I said, “I’ll bet it isn’t every day you get a phone call from David Lynch.” She replied, “Actually, yes it is. He and my husband Jack Fisk are close friends.” Boy, did I feel foolish—and underinformed. In fact, Fisk…

STAN & OLLIE & CHARLEY & THE LITTLE RASCALS IN SILENT COMEDY CLASSICS

If you are a Laurel and Hardy devotee it’s probably old news that the second volume of beautifully restored shorts has been released on Blu-ray and DVD by Flicker Alley. Covering the year 1928, the second year of their official partnership, this two-disc set features such silent-comedy classics as THE FINISHING TOUCH, SHOULD MARRIED MEN GO HOME? and TWO TARS. The bonus features are worth the price of admission, especially the fact-filled commentary tracks by Randy Skretvedt and Richard W. Bann. Dick can even tell you the current address of a house seen in the background of THE FINISHING TOUCH! But wait—there’s more. Kit Parker has scoured the globe—literally—to present a two-disc DVD/Blu-ray set called CHARLEY CHASE AT HAL ROACH: THE LATE SILENTS 1927.  Most…

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

The first feature film directed by Gia Coppola, Eleanor and Francis’s granddaughter, is a respectable but unmemorable vehicle for former Baywatch and Playboy pin-up Pamela Anderson. The script has been custom-tailored for her and she comes off well, but the film has only one note to play and that is revealed in the title. Anderson portrays a forty-ish woman whose old-school Vegas stage show—awash in sequins and feathers—is coming to an end. She has no idea what comes next, as this has been her livelihood for decades and she has no other skills to draw upon. Her now-grown daughter (Billie Lourd) resents the fact that she left her in the car as a child in order to perform—and make a living—and has no idea that the show’s stage manager…

