The following article was written by my friend and colleague Alonso Duralde. You can learn more about him HERE .





WHAT’S NEW ON 4K/BLU/DVD IN OCTOBER: WEAPONS, PEANUTS, SHIN GODZILLA, SOULEYMANE’S STORY AND MORE!







NEW RELEASE WALL





Weapons (WBD): Just in time for you to perfect your Aunt Gladys costume for Halloween comes this physical-media debut of one of the year’s most provocative and talked-about horror films. When a classroom of children (minus one) all goes randomly missing in the middle of the night, it kicks off an investigation that reveals a small town’s hidden trauma and prejudices, not to mention the horrifying secrets going on behind the taped-up windows of one normal-seeming house. Whether viewed as an unpredictable jolter or a metaphorical take on growing up in a house of secrets or America’s school-shooting problem, it’s a film that stays with you.

Also available:

Americana (Lionsgate): Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser lead an eclectic cast in this indie with all the makings of a future cult favorite.

The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks): Those reformed animated villains find themselves dragged into “one last job” by their female counterparts.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Lionsgate): A surprisingly delightful adaptation of the much-loved holiday novella,

featuring standout performances from Judy Greer and Lauren Graham.

CODA (Apple TV): When people talk about the impact of streaming services on the home-media market, just remind them that it took five years for this Best Picture winner to finally get a Blu-ray release.

Eddington (A24): Ari Aster takes on COVID hysteria with a broad brush, and viewers are still disagreeing over its merits or lack thereof.

F1 The Movie (WBD): The car goes vroom and the Gen X-er has all the right answers, making this Brad Pitt vehicle an unofficial remake of Top Gun: Maverick.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel): This adaptation of the superteam that launched Marvel Comics back in the day leans heavily into Mid-Century Modern visuals but lacks a certain human spark.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony): A remake/reboot of the 1990s slasher about teens who accidentally kill someone, and the person who is aware of that fact.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning(Paramount): Tom Cruise takes one final go-round – or does he? – as super-spy Ethan Hunt in this white-knuckle, globe-trotting adventure.

Nobody 2 (Universal): Bob Odenkirk just wants to take his family on vacation, but sometimes super-assassins have a hard time leaving their job at the office.

Relay (Decal Bleecker): Riz Ahmed and Lily James star in this thriller packed with twists and switcheroos.

The Shrouds (Criterion Premieres): David Cronenberg takes body horror beyond the grave, as Vincent Cassel runs a company that allows loved ones to keep visual tabs on their deceased loved ones’ remains.

Smurfs (Paramount): After hitting a franchise high with the previous entry (Smurfs: The Lost Village), the little blue bastards return to their irritating ways, all-star cast or no.

The Toxic Avenger (Cineverse): This remake of the Troma hit features big names (Peter Dinklage, Taylour Paige, and Kevin Bacon, to name a few) and timely satire around medical debt.



NEW INDIE



Deadman’s Barstool (Anchor Bay): A wife and a mistress conspire to kill the man they share, but when he turns up dead, the two suspect each other in this play on Diabolique.

Familiar Touch (Music Box): Broadway legend Kathleen Chalfant stars as a woman adjusting to life in assisted living and grappling with age and memory.

Free Time (Kino Lorber): A man pushing 30 decides to quit his job and discover his true self, only to discover he has no idea who that it.

Oh, Hi! (Sony): Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman star as lovers whose first weekend getaway unravels spectacularly.



NEW INTERNATIONAL



Souleymane’s Story (Kino Lorber): In Boris Lojkine’s powerful drama, Souleymane has two days to prepare his asylum interview so that he can stay in France, working all the while as a bicycle-delivery man and contending with all the complications of living in poverty in another country. For his searing portrayal of Souleymane, first-time actor Abou Sangare – a refugee himself, who had endured much of what happens to his fictional counterpart – won a well-deserved Best Performance in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Both suspenseful and humane, this ranks among the year’s best films.

Also available:

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone. and Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance. (both GKIDS): The first two installments for the big-screen franchise based on the Japanese anime TV hit.

Niki (Distrib/Icarus): Charlotte Le Bon gives a searing performance as French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle in this moving biopic.

Shoshana (Greenwich): Lovers find themselves on politically diametrical sides in Michael Winterbottom’s thriller about the early years of Tel Aviv.

Went Up the Hill (Kino Lorber): Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps star in this unsettling ghost story.

When Fall Is Coming (Music Box): The latest from François Ozon examines the complicated bonds of family and the difficult path to redemption.



NEW DOCUMENTARY



Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (Kino Lorber/Kanopy): A portrait of an extraordinary artist and a searing exploration of Hollywood’s shortcomings when it comes to portraying deaf characters, this Sundance hit captures Matlin’s story, from her Oscar-winning breakthrough with Children of a Lesser Godthrough her abusive relationship with William Hurt (which the press at the time presented in the glossiest, most starstruck terms), to her ongoing successes in film and television, on both sides of the camera. A captivating look at a subject long overdue for this level of treatment.

Also available:

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex (Greenwich): Elton John, Joan Jett, and Ringo Starr are among the fans singing the praises of the influential glam rockers.

Björk: Cornucopia Live (One Little Independent): The Icelandic wonder puts on a heck of a stage show, and one of the many formats available for this live release is a DVD/Blu-ray version that captures it in all its majesty.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert(Greenwich): The legendary composer performs selections of his film scores live, interspersed with interviews with colleagues like Christopher Nolan, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and more.

Name of the Game (Kino Lorber): An exploration of South Central L.A.’s thriving male-exotic-dance movement.

The Rubinoos Live at Rockpalast 1978 / Earth Quake Live at Rockpalast 1978 (both MVD): Vintage concerts from venerable bands, each available as a double-disc CD & DVD.

Shari & Lamb Chop (Kino Lorber): The story of a TV pioneer who enchanted generations of viewers.

Stella Stevens: The Last Starlet (Freestyle): The life of the beloved film icon (The Poseidon Adventure, The Nutty Professor), as told by her son, Andrew.

Tenacious D: The Complete Masterworks Vol. 3(MVD): Remember the good times with this live performance, recorded at London’s O2 arena in 2023.





NEW GRINDHOUSE



Event Horizon (Paramount): While this sci-fi horror movie wasn’t an immediate hit upon its original release, its unsettling combination of space-travel and demonology got under the skin of a cult audience that grows with each passing year. And if you’re part of that cult, you’ll want to pick up this new limited-edition steelbook 4K reprint.

Also available:

Body Puzzle (Raro): Joanna Pacula stars in this Lamberto Bava–directed giallo slasher.

Candy Apple (Anchor Bay): Filmmaker Dean Dempsey and his father, musician “Texas” Trash, collaborate on this autobiographical tale of a father and son musician and filmmaker trying to survive on the sleazy streets of New York.

The Curse of Frankenstein (Warner Archive Collection): New 4K of the Hammer classic, starring Peter Cushing as the mad doctor.

Daiei Gothic Vol. 2: Japanese Ghost Stories(Radiance): New restorations of the chilling tales The Demon of Mount Oe, The Haunted Castle, and The Ghost of Kasane Swamp.

Death Packs a Suitcase (Kino Cult): Jesús/Jess Franco spins this yarn of a knife-wielding killer terrorizing London; the film does not mention whether Death ties a ribbon to the handle of the suitcase to make it easier to spot at baggage claim.

Furious Swords and Fantastic Warriors: The Heroic Cinema of Chang Cheh (Eureka): This salute to the martial-arts legend includes 11 titles on five discs.

In the Mouth of Madness (Arrow): One of John Carpenter’s most beloved horror entries makes its 4K debut.

The Island (Eureka): This Hong Kong chiller is considered a classic of the survival-horror classic.

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (Vinegar Syndrome): In this 1950s British thriller, an aged artist and scientist stays young by robbing glands from other people.

Men from the Gutter (Vinegar Syndrome Archive): Mismatched cops chase down a drug kingpin in this Hong Kong policier.

Mirror Life: Modern Zombies (Cleopatra): An illegal study for an experimental drug goes very, very wrong.

Ms. 45 (Arrow): Abel Ferrara’s female-vengeance classic, in 4K for the first time.

Ruby (Vinegar Syndrome): Piper Laurie followed Carrie with another unsettling saga, directed by the great Curtis Harrington.

Samurai Fury (Well Go USA): A samurai leads a peasant revolution in 15th-century Japan.

Screamityville (Borderline): A startling tour of the creepiest and most elaborate Halloween haunted houses in all the land.

Shaman (Well Go USA): Missionaries in Ecuador think they can take on a demonic presence discovered by their son, but a local shaman knows they’re no match for it.

Sleepless (Vinegar Syndrome): Dario Argento returned to giallo in this 2001 thriller, and he brought Max Von Sydow with him.

Spawn (Arrow): This 4K release of the screen adaptation of Todd MacFarlane’s superhero includes both the director’s and theatrical cuts, along with tons of extras.

Three/Three… Extremes (Arrow): Two classic horror compilations, featuring a total of six horror tales from all over Asia.

Tromeo & Juliet (Vinegar Syndrome): The low-budget studio’s take on the classic Shakespearean tragedy, now in 4K.





NEW CLASSIC



Shin Godzilla: Deluxe Collector’s Edition (GKIDS): A Godzilla movie that’s true to the series’ roots but also unmistakably 21st century, this monster-saga/political-satire mashup addresses Japanese concerns with government responses to disaster in the wake of Fukushima in the same way that the original Gojira contemplated life after the atomic bomb. The results blend satisfying kaiju action with the pointed humor of Veep or In the Loop. If you think the Big G is just for kids and nerds, you’re missing out on a sharp commentary that’s also a satisfying genre entry.

Also available:

Altered States (The Criterion Collection): The unlikely pairing of director Ken Russell and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky yielded one of the 1980s most unique horror films, one still discussed in isolation-tank spas everywhere.

Angst by August: Zappa & Twist and Shout (Altered Innocence): Two early teen coming-of-age films from director Bille August, who would go on to make an international splash with Pelle the Conqueror.

Back to the Future (Universal): Time does fly, even when you don’t have a DeLorean: the beloved franchise celebrates four decades with this new, extras-packed 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set.

The Bone Collector (KL Studio Classics): Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington star in this serial-killer thriller, with an all-star supporting cast, including Queen Latifah, Michael Rooker, Luis Guzmán, John Benjamin Hickey, and Ed O’Neill.

Boomerang (KL Studio Classics): Not the Eddie Murphy one, and not the Dana Andrews one – the Alain Delon one.

Clue (Paramount): Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the cult classic comedy whodunnit with this 4K reissue.

Cop or Hood (KL Studio Classics): Jean-Paul Belmondo stars as a commissioner who goes undercover as a gangster to root out crooked cops.

Deep Crimson (The Criterion Collection): This true-crime noir masterpiece from legendary Mexican filmmaker Arturo Ripstein stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a player who gets played; this new Criterion release comes loaded with interviews and commentaries.

Eyes Without a Face (The Criterion Collection): Georges Franju’s sublime horror tale, now in 4K.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (GKIDS): The ongoing 4K reissues of the films of anime master Mamoru Hosoda reaches his tale of a teenage girl who learns that solving her problems via time-travel does eventually have a downside.

A History of Violence (The Criterion Collection): David Cronenberg has more up his sleeve than body horror, which he demonstrated through this chilling tale of a reformed criminal (Viggo Mortensen) who discovers that leaving one’s past behind is more challenging than it looks.

King of the Gypsies (Cinématographe): This 1978 crime drama, intended to be a launching pad for up-and-comer Eric Roberts, didn’t land with audiences, despite an impressive pedigree, but over the decades it’s earned a cult following for its eclectic cast (Sterling Hayden! Shelley Winters! Susan Sarandon!) and Frank Pierson’s writing and directing.

Last Known Address (KL Studio Classics): Seasoned policeman Lino Ventura is unwillingly paired with rookie Marlène Jobert, and the two must find a man whose testimony could put a murderer behind bars.

Malpertuis (Radiance): Also known, less poetically, as The Legend of Doom House, this stylish chiller stars Orson Welles as a wealthy eccentric whose home is full of mysterious relatives and dark secrets.

Nightmare Alley (The Criterion Collection): Guillermo del Toro’s take is no match for the 1947 original, but this new Criterion release includes his black-and-white version of his remake, Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light.

The Quick and the Dead (Sony): The Sam Raimi Western, which outfitted Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gene Hackman with six-shooters, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new steelbook.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (20th Century): What becomes a legend most? A special new 50thanniversary collectible steelbook release of the cultiest cult movie that ever culted, complete with a 4K version.

School in the Crosshairs (Cult Epics): Rival middle-school girls with psychic powers face off in this 1981 Japanese face.

Silverado (Sony): The Lawrence Kasdan Western turns 40, with a rootin’-tootin’ new 4K release.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (The Criterion Collection): Misunderstood and reviled by many upon its original release, David Lynch’s follow-up to his ABC series has been embraced by fans, particularly in the wake of the show’s third season, to which it acted as a bridge; first time in 4K.





NEW TV





Peanuts: Ultimate TV Specials Collection (WBD): As the sweaters start to come out of their moth-proof bins, it’s the perfect time to get ready for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; and A Charlie Brown Christmas. But why stop there? This extensive box set features all of the beloved specials of yore, celebrating holidays and other milestones throughout the year. (Plus whatever It’s Flashbeagle means.) A must for any home library. (And if you’re sleeping on the great new Peanuts specials produced by AppleTV, they’re among the best of the small-screen Charles Schulz adaptations.)

Also available:

Chantal: Seasons 1 & 2 (MHz): A single mother takes over the police station in a Belgian small town that’s not nearly as rustic and charming as it might appear.

Dan Curtis’ Dead of Night (KL Studio Classics) / Dan Curtis’ Classic Monsters (Kino Cult): Two more collections celebrating one of TV’s kings of horror.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: The Complete First Season (WBD): The first year of (the first) marriage is always the hardest.

House of David: Season One (Lionsgate): A faith-based series about the legendary king who arose from scrawniness.

Robot Chicken: The Complete Series (WBD): All the best satirical bits from this beloved Adult Swim series that crammed an extraordinary amount of spoofery into its very short episodes.

Ultraman Arc: The Complete Series + Movie (Mill Creek): The robots-vs.-kaiju saga continues.