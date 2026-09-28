THE FOLLOWING WAS WRITTEN BY MY FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE ALONSO DURALDE. YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT HIM HERE.





WHAT’S NEW ON 4K/BLU/DVD IN SEPTEMBER: LEVITICUS, NOUVELLE VAGUE, GO, AND THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR TREK





NEW RELEASE WALL





Leviticus (Decal Neon): It’s been a stellar year for indie horror, with films like Obsessions, Backrooms, and It Ends, all of which have racked up healthy box office, audience engagement, and raves from critics. Chief among the horror hits of 2026 is this Australian import and Sundance fave, a queer thriller about teenagers in a strict religious sect whose budding affection for each other is weaponized by their cruel clergy. The central conceit works as an effective metaphor, but it also sets the stage for a chilling, heartbreaking tale.





Also available:





Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (Lionsgate): A new 4K of the beautiful adaptation of the beloved Judy Blume novel.





Batman: Knightfall Part One: Knightfall (WBD): That’s the complete title, y’all; one expects future chapters of this animated superhero saga will have different names than the main title of the work.





ChaO (GKIDS): In a future society, man and mermaid try to work their way through a complicated romance in this acclaimed anime feature.





Disclosure Day (Universal): Steven Spielberg returns to the UFOs, with weather-lady Emily Blunt and math nerd Josh O’Connor taking over for mashed-potatoes sculptor Richard Dreyfuss.





Evil Dead Burn (WBD): The franchise continues to steer away from the wacky Sam Raimi originals into darker and gorier territory.





Girls Like Girls (Universal): Based on her song, Hayley Kiyoko directed and co-wrote this coming-of-age saga of the adventures of two young women in love.





Haunted Heist (Saban/Sony): Lil Rel Howery directs and co-stars (opposite Tiffany Haddish, Brett Gelman, and Andrew Bachelor) this comedy about an estranged quartet of friends attempting to pull off the titular job.





I Love Boosters (Decal Neon): One of the year’s most visually and sonically extravagant films is Boots Riley’s outrageous caper comedy about working-class women (Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie, Poppy Liu, Eiza González) sticking it to a fast-fashion designer and mogul (played to delicious excess by Demi Moore).





Maddie’s Secret (Magnolia): John Early writes, directs, and stars in this satire of made-for-TV “women’s problems” movies.





Minions & Monsters (Universal): Maybe the best of all the Minions movies, and certainly the only one with a reference to the legendary 1895 short film Workers Leaving the Lumière Factory in Lyon.





Once Upon a Time in a Cinema (Kino Lorber): This real-time Irish comedy tracks the highs and lows of a busy night at a local movie theater in the early 1980s.





Passenger (Paramount): In the latest from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal, a couple drives away from a highway accident only to find they’ve picked up a ghostly passenger; co-stars Melissa Leo.





Reading Lolita in Tehran (Kino Lorber): Golshifteh Farahani stars as Azar Nafisi, on whose memoir this is based; this book tells of the literature professor’s efforts to encourage women to read banned literature.





Scary Movie (Paramount): The recent return of Scream dropped the “6” from its title, so of course the rebirth of this long-running franchise parody of the Scream movies did likewise.





The Secret Agent (The Criterion Collection): Kleber Mendonça Filho’s much-awarded tale of Brazilian corruption in the 1970s makes its physical-media debut as a Criterion title.





Silent Friend (1-2 Special): A tree observes multiple generations of triumph, loss, and heartbreak in Ildikó Enyedi’s international hit, co-starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Léa Seydoux.





Stop! That! Train! (Bleecker Street): RuPaul and an all-star cast put a campy spin on Airplane! (or, at least, The Big Bus).





Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (Disney): Pedro Pascal’s helmeted bounty hunter and the adorable alien who will forever be known as “baby Yoda” leap to the big screen for their first cinematic adventure.





Supergirl (WBD): The new DC Universe gives us a wonderful Kara Zor-El in Milly Alcock, even if much of the film around her lets her down.





Suzume (Crunchyroll): Extras-packed 4K remaster steelbook of the breathtaking anime from the legendary Makoto Shinkai (Your Name)





Toy Story 5 (Disney): The beloved playthings of yore take on a nemesis that could wipe them out for good – the siren song of the electronic screen.





Two Prosecutors (Criterion Premieres): An idealistic young prosecutor attempts to pursue justice at the paranoid heights of Stalin’s police state in the latest from Sergei Loznitsa (State Funeral).





The Ugly Stepsister (Severin): Oscar-nominated for its striking makeup, this bloody reimagining of Cinderella offers up a kingdom where physical beauty is prized above all else.





NEW INTERNATIONAL





Nouvelle Vague (The Criterion Collection): One of 2025’s best European films came from Texas-born Richard Linklater, who crafted a loving look at Jean-Luc Godard (played impeccably by Guillaume Marbeck), Jean Seberg (a lovely Zoey Deutch), and company rewriting the rules of cinema in the production of the French New Wave classic Breathless. It’s a deliriously delightful evocation of the historical moment, from legendary filmmakers like François Truffaut and Éric Rohmer to the streets of 1959 Paris itself. A charming valentine to taking risks and dreaming big.





Also available:





The Chambermaid (Film Movement): A wealthy teenager and her servant find solace in their growing affection for each other as WWI threatens to tear their world apart.





Colors of Time (Distrib/Icarus): A group of strangers all related to the same woman from 1890s Normandy are called together as her estate is renovated, and the film travels back to a period when art and technology were exploding in a Paris where everything seemed possible.





Corpus Christi (Film Movement): An ex-con lies his way into becoming a small town’s new priest in this acclaimed Polish import.





Enongo (IndiePix): Animation and documentary collide in this visionary portrait of rapper Sammus (aka Professor Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo).





Everyone Calls Me Mike (IndiePix): A family sailing around the world welcomes a stranger onboard – and then trouble and suspicion begins.





Joan of Arc (KimStim): French provocateur Bruno Dumont takes on the Maid of Orleans – for the second time, after his 2017 Jeannette – The Childhood of Joan of Arc.





My Sole Desire (Film Movement): The late Frederick Wiseman makes a cameo in Lucie Borleteau’s 2022 drama about strippers falling in love and testing their own boundaries.





Tatsumi (Film Movement): A clean-up man for the Yakuza aids and mentors his ex’s sister on her mission of vengeance against the mob.





NEW DOCUMENTARY





Megadoc (Utopia): There’s still no North American physical-media or even streaming release for Francis Ford Coppola’s ambitious and much-derided Megalopolis, but now you can own Mike Figgis’ making-of documentary. Given full rein of the set by his old friend and fellow director, Figgis takes viewers behind the scenes of the massive and often-improvised production, a dream project for Coppola that becomes crushingly real as the days go by and actors (and weather) refuse to cooperate. Whatever your feelings about Coppola’s movie, you’ll be fascinated by Figgis’.





Also available:





40 Watts from Nowhere (Factory 25): Music legends like Mike Watt and Tom Morello pop up in Sue Carpenter’s portrait of her Los Angeles pirate-radio station.





L.A. Guns: Live from the Guild Theatre(Cleopatra): The veteran rockers recorded their 2025 appearance on the eve of a new tour.





Magical Universe (IFC Films): Jeremy Workman captures the life and art of an 88-year-old recluse who creates extraordinary worlds with Barbie dolls.





Scary Stories (ETR Media): A peek behind the spooky scenes of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, examining the ongoing legacy and controversy of the children’s book series; interviewees include R.L. Stine.





Twiggy (Cleopatra): Sadie Frost looks at the life and ongoing impact of the iconic 1960s model and cultural icon.





NEW GRINDHOUSE





28 Days Later (Sony): New 4K steelbook of the Danny Boyle chiller that revamped the zombie genre.





The Behemoth (Cleopatra): A couple vacationing in a remote mountain village has an unfortunate encounter with a religious cult in this gory horror tale.





Blood Reincarnation (Vinegar Syndrome): Tin Hsan-Shi’s 1974 horror anthology gets a new 4K scan and restoration from the original 35mm interpositive.





Bulletproof (KL Studio Classics): New 4K of this early Adam Sandler spin on Midnight Run, with Damon Wayans as the uptight cop.





Cyclops (Visual Vengeance): Blu debut for this 1987 splattery Japanese direct-to-video fave.





Death WarrantandLionheart (both MVD Rewind): JCVD in 4K.





Eurocrime Rarities: Volume 2 (Vinegar Syndrome Labs): Another collection of continental capers, including Blue Nude, No to Violence, and Savage Police.





Fatal Flying Guillotine (Visual Vengeance): This famous quick-and-dirty Taiwanese martial-arts tale makes its Blu-ray debut on an extras-packed disc.





Fear No Evil (Vinegar Syndrome): Before Lady in White, 20-something director Frank LaLoggia made his debut with this tale of a high-school outcast (Land of the Lost’s Stefan Arngrim) who discovers that he is, in fact, the Antichrist. 4K debut.





The Guyver 2: Dark Hero (Toy Robot): This 1994 tale continues the adventures of a mere mortal unwillingly taken over by alien armor.





Gwendoline (Severin): Emmanuelle director Just Jaeckin and a fresh-off–Bachelor Party Tawny Kitaen teamed up for this silly, sexy adventure that plays like a 1980s effort to recapture that Barbarella magic.





Laurin (Visual Vengeance): Children start disappearing in a 19th century German village, and one young girl begins to have visions of the dreadful force who’s been taking her classmates.





The Lost Sexploitation Triple Feature (Distribpix): A trio of made-in-NYC softcore features from the early 1970s, including The Sidewalk Cowboy, Fun and Games, and Happily Ever After.





Maladonna and Malombra (Raro): A pair of 1984 erotic dramas teaming leading lady Paola Senatore and director Bruno Gaburro.





Man of War (Well Go USA): LaMonica Garrett stars as a U.S. Special Forces vet who must undertake a risky hostage rescue at the dawn of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





Maple Syrup Pix, Vol. 1 (CIP): The Québecois had their own home-grown adult cinema in the 1970s, and this collection celebrates two hits of that period, Two Women in Gold and The Apple, the Stem and the Seeds!





Marshmallow (Toy Robot): Kids at summer camp hear a scary story and, well, you know how that goes.





Masters of the Universe (Toy Robot): Even if the rebooted He-Man didn’t bring the power to theaters this summer, here’s a new 4K of the cheeseball 1980s original from Cannon Films.





Mindscape (KL Studio Classics): Mark Strong, Taissa Farmiga, and Brian Cox star in this noir-tinged sci-fi thriller.





The Murder Secret (Vinegar Syndrome): Another direct-to-video giallo released under the “Lucio Fulci Presents” banner.





Mutant Genesis (Cleopatra): What’s left of humanity fights back against their AI overlords in this 2024 film.





New York Ninja (Vinegar Syndrome Pictures): A reconstruction of this absurd and never-completed feature about a TV news sound technician who becomes a masked vigilante out for vengeance in crime-plagued Manhattan.





Ninja Wars (Toy Robot): North American Blu-ray debut for this martial-arts epic starring Sonny Chiba and Hiroyuki Sanada.





One Summer of Happiness (Klubb Super 8): The skinny-dip sequence in this otherwise non-controversial tale of young lovers put Sweden on the map as the source for sexy, saucy cinema in the 1950s and ’60s; new 4K restoration.





Paradise Bungalows (MVD Visual): Also known as The Virgin Queen of St. Francis High, this quintessential 1987 teen sex comedy remained unavailable until recently.





Portraits of the Apocalypse (Cleopatra): A zombie outbreak in Buenos Aires is shown through four distinct points of view in this festival favorite.





Rad (Vinegar Syndrome Ultra): This 1986 Hal Needham movie about teen BMX-ers continues to be a cult favorite for millennials, hence this new 4K release with a list of extras as long as your handlebars are wide.





Raining in the Mountain (Film Movement Classics): Buddhism and martial arts are two great tastes that taste great together in this 1979 caper classic.





Reanimator Academy (Visual Vengeance): Prolific genre-meisters David DeCouteau and Bret McCormick (Repligator) teamed up for this shot-on-video spoof of H.P. Lovecraft.





Roaring Fire (Toy Robot): Hiroyuki Sanada (FX’sShogun) stars in this 1981 Japanese stunt comedy, making its North American Blu-ray debut.





The Sacred & the Cursed: The Joko Anwar Collection (Severin): Four chillers from the master of Indonesian horror, including Satan’s Slaves, Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion, Impetigore, and – making its global home-video debut – Dead Time.





Shadow Force (Lionsgate): Kerry Washington and Omar Sy star as an estranged couple of former special-ops officers forced to go on the run with their young son when a bounty is placed on their heads.





Sorority Row (Lionsgate Limited): New 4K steelbook of the 2009 campus-slasher remake.





Sweet Meats (Troma): Another small-town purveyor of sausage, more meaty treats of questionable provenance in this Troma horror-comedy.





Sweet Sixteen (Vinegar Syndrome): There’s a new girl in town, and all the boys and men who love her start turning up dead in this 1983 thriller, making its 4K debut.





Tetsuo the Bullet Man (Unearthed): The third and final entry in the Tetsuo trilogy, with an American office worker in Tokyo transformed into a literal killing machine when he seeks vengeance for his young son’s death.





Wicked Priest Collection (Arrow): Tomisaburo Wakayama (Lone Wolf and Cub) plays a Buddhist monk with a propensity for drinking, gambling, judo, and the ladies in this five-film series.





Women in Cell Block 9 (Mélusine): It’s a 1970s women-in-prison film directed by Jess Franco, so, you know.





NEW CLASSIC





Go (Arrow): While its intertwining narratives and cheeky attitudes toward crime and violence often get it lumped in with other post–Pulp Fiction films, this energetic and witty film from director Doug Liman and screenwriter John August deserves to stand on its own as a classic of ’90s mainstream cinema. With any luck, this new 4K release (featuring new and archival commentaries and interviews, along with deleted scenes and August’s short film God, starring Melissa McCarthy) will boost the film’s ever-rising reputation. And as a bonus, it’s a Christmas movie, too.





Also available:





12 Angry Men (The Criterion Collection): Sidney Lumet’s jury-chambers drama gets the full Criterion treatment.





Angélique: Complete Five Film Collection (KL Studio Classics): Michèle Mercier stars as the country girl who takes the aristocracy by storm in this popular series.





Arrival and Annihilation (both Paramount): Two brainy sci-fi sagas featuring complex female protagonists both get a 4K steelbook this month.





Batch ’81(Kani): Mike De Leon’s drama about fraternity hazing asks searing questions about the Marcos-era Philippines.





Brit Noir Collection IV (KL Studio Classics): Another trio of films where the cigarettes and whiskey are available at duty-free: The Teckman Mystery, Time Is My Enemy, and They Can’t Hang Me.





Careful (Zeitgeist/Kino Lorber): Guy Maddin became an international phenomenon with his third feature, which brilliantly captures the visuals and tropes of early cinema as it captures a mountain town where everyone must be quiet and precise to avoid avalanches.





Catch a Fire (KL Studio Classics): Anti-government activist Derek Luke and cop Tim Robbins clash in Philip Noyce’s drama set in Apartheid-era South Africa.





The Caveman’s Valentine (KL Studio Classics): Director Kasi Lemmons followed up Eve’s Bayou with this drama starring Samuel L. Jackson as a modern-day, dreadlocked cave-dweller who emerges to solve a murder. (One of two new releases this month – see also Tequila Sunrise, below – featuring memorable turns from the brilliant Ann Magnuson.)





Change of Sex (Bizarro): Victoria Abril stars in Vicente Aranda’s drama, a landmark of trans representation in the waning days of Franco.





The Cheat (Anus/Altered Innocence): Blu-ray reissue of the 1984 French thriller about a married cop (Victor Lanoux) who falls for a handsome male young suspect (Xavier Deluc).





Corruption (Radiance): In this 1963 social-commentary film from Italy, a young man wants to become a priest, so his father steers him toward his mistress to keep the son in the family business.





Days and Nights in the Forest (The Criterion Collection): Satyajit Ray’s road comedy starts like a breezy buddy trip but eventually cuts to the heart of masculine ego and clashes between castes.





Dead Poets Society (Disney) and Mrs. Doubtfire (20thCentury): New 4K releases of two beloved Robin Williams classics.





Forbidden Planet (Arrow): New 4K of the sci-fi (via Shakespeare) classic features tons of extras, including Robbie the Robot’s follow-up feature The Invisible Boy.





Hell’s Highway: The True Story of Highway Safety Films (Kino Cult): Reissue of the acclaimed 2003 documentary about those gory driver’s-ed films designed to scare high schoolers into driving responsibly.





Interview with the Vampire (WBD): Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt get out-acted by young Kirsten Dunst, now in 4K.





The Inugani Family (Radiance): Kon Ichikawa blends murder mystery and dysfunctional-family drama in this 1976 Japanese hit that’s been little seen outside its home country.





Jacknife (Cinématographe): Robert De Niro and Ed Harris star as Vietnam vets trying to make their way in the world, but their friendship is threatened when one falls in love with the other’s sister, played by Kathy Baker. Written by Stephen Metcalfe, based on his play, and released in theaters around the time of the charming Metcalfe-scripted Cousins, which couldn’t be tonally further apart.





Jesus Christ Superstar (KL Studio Classics): Norman Jewison brings the Andrew Lloyd Webber–Tim Rice smash to the screen in a version that’s both extravagant and stripped-down; now in 4K.





Le Joli Mai (Icarus): One of the first cinéma vérité ever made was this collaboration between Chris Marker (La jeteé, Sans soleil) and Pierre Lhomme, examining Paris in 1962, enjoying its first summer of peace following the cease-fire in Algeria. Features a score by Michel Legrand and narration by Simone Signoret.





Made (Lionsgate Limited): After starring in and writing Swingers and before directing Elf and Iron Man, actor-director Jon Favreau kicked off his filmmaking career with this sparkling mob comedy, now available in a 4K steelbook.





The Magnificent Cuckold (Radiance): In this 1964 Italian comedy, married man Ugo Tognazzi has an affair – and soon suspects that his wife Claudia Cardinale might also be stepping out.





New York, New York (MVD/MGM): Even Martin Scorsese admits, in the recent Emmy-winning documentary Mr. Scorsese, that this ambitious musical fell victim to his cocaine habit and affair with leading lady Liza Minnelli. But there’s still a lot of great stuff in here, and now you can watch it in 4K.





Ombres de soie (Several Futures): Shot entirely in Paris, this newly-restored 1978 drama traces the relationship of two women in 1935 Shanghai; this new Blu release also features three short films by director Mary Stephen.





Ping Pong (88 Films): If Marty Supreme left you hungry for more table-tennis action, check out this acclaimed adaptation of Taiyo Matsumoto’s cult manga series about a prodigy player facing off with his most talented nemeses.





The Pink Panther: Masterpiece Collection (KL Studio Classics): All five of the legendary Peter Sellers–Blake Edwards Inspector Clouseau comedies – The Pink Panther, A Shot in the Dark, Return of the Pink Panther, The Pink Panther Strikes Again, Revenge of the Pink Panther – in on handy beuxe.





Rollercoaster (KL Studio Classics): You probably can’t recreate Sensurround at home, but you can still dig this theme-park disaster movie in 4K.





Shoah (The Criterion Collection): Claude Lanzmann’s legendary Holocaust documentary makes its Blu-ray debut.





Sleepy Hollow and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (both Paramount): Two solid Johnny Depp–Tim Burton collaborations (neither the best nor the worst) get new 4K releases.





Star Trek: First Contact (Paramount): Celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the franchise’s best features with this new 4K steelbook release.





TAG: The Assassination Game (Synapse): Robert Carradine, Perry Lang, Kristine DeBell, Xander Berkeley – and up-and-comers Linda Hamilton and Forest Whitaker – star in this 1982 collegiate cult comedy about a murder game on campus, and what happens when one player takes it to the next level.





Tekkonkinkreet (GKIDS): 4K debut for the eye-popping sci-fi anime classic.





Tequila Sunrise (Arrow): Love triangles don’t come much hotter than Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and 1988 Mel Gibson, particularly with Robert Towne writing and directing, and Conrad Hall behind the camera.





The Third Murder (Film Movement): Even Hirokazu Kore-eda’s many U.S. fans might have not yet caught up with his 2017 courtroom drama about the murder of a factory president.





Three Films by Leos Carax (The Criterion Collection): Criterion celebrates one of French cinema’s reigning bad boys with this extras-packed box set and new 4K remasters of Boy Meets Girl, Mauvais Sang, and Lovers on the Bridge.





Till We Meet Again (KL Studio Classics): Ray Milland stars as a GI shot down in occupied France, who receives the aid of a young novitiate who helps him escape.





NEW TV





Star Trek: The Complete Series – 60th Anniversary (Paramount): Look, they’re going to keep making these complete-series collections, and collectors are going to continue to buy them. But if you have even a passing interest in one of the most influential TV series of all time, shouldn’t you have this on your shelf?





Also available:





Landman: Season Two (Paramount): More oil-burning shenanigans with Billy Bob Thornton.





Mobland: Season One (Paramount): New organized-crime shenanigans with Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, and Pierce Brosnan.





NCIS: The Twenty-Third Season (Paramount): On some shows, the shenanigans seemingly never end.





Outlander: The Complete Series (Sony): The swooneriffic time-travel romance comes to a climax. And if you’ve been keeping up with the box sets all along, no worries: Season Eight is also available separately.





Tulsa King: Season Three (Paramount): Before you check out I Play Rocky, see what that Stallone guy is up to.