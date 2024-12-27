The following article was written by my friend and colleague Alonso Duralde. You can learn more about him HERE.





WHAT’S NEW ON DVD/BLU/4K IN DECEMBER: WALLACE & GROMIT, TERRIFIER 3, SEINFELD, AND MORE!





NEW RELEASE WALL







Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (Shout Factory): Well, “complete” except for the brand-new W&G feature, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, dropping any minute now on Netflix. But if you love the adventures of the hapless cheese-lover and his resourceful and patient canine companion – and who doesn’t? – this new set contains a bounty of stop-motion goodies, including all the shorts, the Curse of the Were-Rabbit feature, and a lavishly illustrated booklet, all inside a snappy suitcase.





Also available:





Alien: Romulus (20th Century Studios): Director Fede Alvarez kicks it old-school with this latest Alienentry, all the way down to making this new release available on VHS.

All Happy Families (Freestyle): This tale of an imploding family get-together features an impressive ensemble, including Becky Ann Baker, Josh Radnor, Colleen Camp, Rob Huebel, and (in his final screen role) John Ashton.

The Beast (Janus Contemporaries): Léa Seydoux and George Mackay haunt each other in various time periods in Bertrand Bonello’s audacious mix of Henry James and an AI-controlled future.

ChristMess (Shoreline): A washed-up actor turned mall Santa starts taking recovery seriously when he tries to reconcile with his estranged daughter.

The Dead Don’t Hurt (Shout Studios): Vicky Krieps and Viggo Mortensen star as lovers torn apart by war and reunited by fate in this sweeping Western.

Evil Does Not Exist (Janus Contemporaries): Drive My Car director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi responds with a much shorter, but no less compelling, examination of contemporary life.

The Forge (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A young man finds purpose in this faith-based drama.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (Ketchup Entertainment): Jack Kesy steps into the nubbed horns on Mike Mignola’s beloved comic-book character in this fourth big-screen outing.

Immaculate (Decal/Neon): Sydney Sweeney’s performance as a novice nun meets this horror film’s wild sense of audaciousness beat for beat.

Interstellar: 10th Anniversary Limited Edition(Paramount): Christopher Nolan’s time-hopping outer-space saga gets the full treatment, including a 4K disc and a box that will command its own shelf in your video library.

Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment): Critics mostly hated this musical sequel, but John Waters put it on his Top Ten list, so judge for yourself.

Never Let Go (Lionsgate): Halle Berry is a fiercely protective mom who may or may not be responding to a real threat in Alexandre Aja’s psychological thriller.

Omni Loop (Magnolia Home Entertainment): Mary-Louise Parker’s quantum physicist turns to gifted student Ayo Edebiri in the hopes of getting out of a temporal wormhole.

Piece by Piece (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Morgan Neville’s documentary about Pharrell Williams is told entirely in LEGO animation, and while it sounds like a gimmick, it’s an aesthetic choice that makes perfect sense.

The Rolling Stones: Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush(Mercury Studios): The first Stones release in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos sees the legendary band playing to a smaller audience in their lead-up to two sold-out shows at Wembley.

The Swan Princess: The Royal Collection (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Did you know that there have been a dozen Swan Princess animated features made in the last three decades? Secure your tiara and dive in.

Transformers One (Paramount Home Entertainment): This animated feature reveals what broke apart best pals Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry); Scarlett Johansson steals every scene with her exasperated deadpan.

Watchmen Chapter II (Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment): This conclusion to the animated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ legendary miniseries is available on its own or in a collection with the previous chapter.

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): One of this year’s most acclaimed animated feature follows the adventures of an android (voiced by Lupita Nyong’o) who overcomes her programming to take care of a young duckling (Heartstopper’s Kit Connor).





NEW INTERNATIONAL





Afloat (IndiePix Unlimited): Long-suppressed secrets and resentments between two sisters come bubbling to the surface during a family holiday in the Aegean.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Well Go USA Entertainment): In this Thai comedy, a young man quits his job to take care of his dying grandmother, in the hopes of a big payout after she passes.





NEW DOCUMENTARY





Arthur Dong Collection (Kino Lorber): Full disclosure – I wrote the essay for this box set, but I can still unequivocally recommend it as essential viewing for anyone who cares about non-fiction filmmaking. As a gay Chinese American, Dong brings all facets of his own experience to his work; some of his films examine the ways that Asian artists and performers have been appreciated (or not) in US cultured, while in others, he takes an unflinching look at the LGBTQ+ experience within the military and within organized religion or in the face of violence.





Also available:





Everything Will Be Alright (IndiePix Unlimited): Stanislavs Tokolavs makes his non-fiction debut with this examination of his own family and, in a broader sense, the ethnic divisions in Latvia and the community of Russian expatriates that have made the nation their new home.

I Could Never Go Vegan (Virgil Films): A lifelong vegan sets out to question his own upbringing and dietary habits after constantly hearing the title phrase from people he knows.

Much Ado About Dying (First Run Features): Filmmaker Simon Chambers takes care of his uncle David over the final years of the older man’s life, gaining insight into mortality, British health care, and both men’s queer identity.

Never Look Away (Greenwich Entertainment): A portrait of trailblazing female journalist Margaret Moth, a CNN cameraperson who plunges herself into war zones worldwide.

The Quest: Everest (Virgil Films): Why do climbers feel compelled to tackle this legendary mountain? One filmmaker searches for answers.

Scala!!! (Severin Films): The legendary London repertory theater is celebrated in this amazing three-disc set that comes loaded with interviews, commentaries, outtakes, and a selection of outrageous shorts that were programmed at this venerable cinema.

Starring Jerry as Himself (Virgil Films): An immigrant is pressed into service as an undercover agent for the Chinese police in this dark tale that examines the underbelly of the American dream.





NEW GRINDHOUSE





Terrifier 3 (Cineverse) / Silent Night, Deadly Night: 40th Anniversary Edition (Scream Factory): If you’re the kind of person for whom it’s just not Christmas if you can’t see someone in a Santa Claus suit commit bloody mayhem, here are two new releases that need to right into your slasher stocking. This year’s surprise hit Terrifier 3 delivers on the kind of gore that old-school exploitation auteurs like Herschel Gordon Lewis could only dream of, and Silent Night, Deadly Night sent Siskel and Ebert into a tizzy but did well enough to spawn five sequels. Happy Holidays!





Also available:





2020 Texas Gladiators (Severin): Fans of Italian Road Warrior rip-offs will love this post-apocalyptic saga, restored in 4K from the original and presented uncut and uncensored on disc for the first time.

Abruptio (Anchor Bay Entertainment): One man’s bad luck gets even worse when he discovers an explosive device implanted in his back in this gonzo animated feature.

The Beast Within (Kino Cult): Ronny Cox and Bibi Besch star in this 1982 cult fave about a teenager who realizes the dark truth of his paternity.

Below (KL Studio Classics): 4K release of the Darren-Aronofsky-co-written undersea saga, with an eclectic ensemble that features Olivia Williams, Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, and Zach Galifianakis.

Blood and Lace (Kino Cult): This 1971 proto-slasher about a hammer-wielding serial killer features Gloria Grahame as a mysterious orphanage owner.

Cherry 2000 (KL Studio Classics): Melanie Griffith had an early breakout in Steve De Jarnatt’s futuristic comedy; David Andrews plays a guy obsessed with replacing his android wife who takes forever to realize that Griffith’s mechanic is his real Ms. Right.

Crust (Anchor Bay Entertainment): Sean Whalen stars in and directs this tale of a former child actor turned laundromat manager, whose heap of socks becomes a sentient creature.

Cursed in Baja (Anchor Bay Entertainment): Barbara Crampton co-stars in this tale of a retired lawman (writer-director Jeff Daniel Phillips) who has an eye-opening trip to Mexico on the hunt for a missing heir.

Dario Argento’s Deep Cuts (Severin): A collection of rarely-seen TV projects from the giallo legend.

Kickboxer (Lionsgate): New steelbook edition of the Jean-Claude Van Damme breakout hit.

The Last Video Store (Arrow): This paean to physical media gets scary when the cursed VHS pops up.

Pray for Death / Rage of Honor (both KL Studio Classics): Two showcases for the extraordinary martial-arts talent of the legendary Sho Kosugi, the man without whom Cannon Films would have never gotten into the ninja business.

Vixen / Supervixens / Beneath the Valley of the Ultravixens (all Severin): A trilogy of films from the legendary Russ Meyer, including his mainstream breakthrough Vixen and the pseudonymously-Roger-Ebert-co-written Beneath the Valley of the Ultravixens, all in extras-packed editions featuring pristine 4K restorations.

Yokohama BJ Blues (MVD Visual): Eiichi Kudo’s 1981 noir borrows from The Long Goodbye and Death in Venice in its portrait of a down-and-out detective (and occasional blues singer) investigating the death of his cop friend.





NEW CLASSIC





Paris, Texas (The Criterion Collection): European filmmakers who make their first American movies are often taken with (and overwhelmed by) the sheer space of the USA, and Wim Wenders gets the expanses and the intimacies just right in this heartbreaking film of a drifter (Harry Dean Stanton, never better) attempting to reconnect with his estranged wife (Nastassja Kinski) and son (Hunter Carson). Sweeping, haunting, and gorgeous, this film gets the full 4K treatment from Criterion.





Also available:





8 ½ (The Criterion Collection): Fellini’s midlife crisis masterpiece, available in 4K for the first time.

The Addiction (Arrow): Abel Ferrara blends the vampire legend and a drug-dependency tale in the way that only he could.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (Shout Studios): Werner Herzog’s searing look at the colonial mindset, now in 4K.

The Ballad of Josie (KL Studio Classics): Doris Day returns to Calamity Jane territory with this Western comedy about a widow on the prairie fighting for her right to vote (and to raise sheep instead of cattle).

The Beloved Rogue (Kino Classics): John Barrymore stars as a poet, scoundrel, and patriot in Alan Crosland’s tale of derring-do.

The Claim (KL Studio Classics): Michael Winterbottom tackles the American West with this take on The Mayor of Casterbridge, starring Wes Bentley, Milla Jovovich, Sarah Polley, and Nastassja Kinski.

Demolition Man (Arrow): If Taco Bell is indeed the food of the future, let’s hope Sylvester Stallone eventually figures out what the three shells are for. (IYKYK)

Eastern Condors (The Criterion Collection): Sammo Hung (who also directs) leads a squadron on a mission to destroy a cache of American weapons in Vietnam before the Viet Cong can get to them.

For Love or Money (KL Studio Classics): Wealthy widow Thelma Ritter hires attorney Kirk Douglas to find suitable husbands for her daughters Mitzi Gaynor, Julie Newman, and Leslie Parrish in this frothy farce.

Galaxy Quest (Paramount Home Entertainment): By Grabthar’s hammer, this beloved sci-fi comedy looks better than even in a new 4K release.

Hatari! (KL Studio Classics): Howard Hawks’ big-game saga makes its 4K debut; a group of animal trappers (led by John Wayne) reconsider their treatment of animals after encountering a forceful wildlife photographer (Elsa Martinelli).

Internal Affairs (KL Studio Classics): Richard Gere’s unforgettable heel turn, now in 4K.

The Killer Is Loose (KL Studio Classics): Policeman Joseph Cotton must save his wife Rhonda Fleming from a vengeful criminal in Budd Boetticher’s nail-biting noir.

Legends of the Fall (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Enjoy Brad Pitt, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Ormond in stunning high definition with this new 4K release.

Miracle Mile (KL Studio Classics): One of the great end-is-near movies, and one of the great L.A. movies, featuring Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards falling for each other on that legendary stretch of Wilshire just as the bombs are about to fall in Steve De Jarnatt’s cult favorite.

Monte Walsh (KL Studio Classics): Lee Marvin goes for one last big score before the Old West transforms complete, and Jack Palance and Jeanne Moreau are along for the ride.

No Country for Old Men (The Criterion Collection): The Coen brothers’ brilliant contemporary noir gets lovingly repackaged with new conversations and essays, plus a 4K option.

Pulp Fiction (Paramount Home Entertainment): The film that set the tone for 1990s independent cinema, for better or worse, gets a 4K release to celebrate its 30th birthday.

Rambling Rose (KL Studio Classics): One of Martha Coolidge’s greatest is this tale of a free-spirited young woman (Laura Dern) and the world that seeks to tamp her down.

Rhythm Thief (Kino Classics): The Brothers McMullen won Sundance 1995, but Matthew Harrison’s gritty tale of a music bootlegger in New York City had a lot more indie verve.

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (Shout! Studios): It’s somehow the 45th anniversary of this outrageous comedy featuring The Ramones; celebrate with this new 4K release.

Salt of the Earth (Film Masters): The timing couldn’t be better to revisit this searing drama about the oppressed working class, and not just because the movie is turning 70 this year.

The Searchers (Warner Archive Collection): John Ford’s legendary Western, presented in 4K for the first time.

Shaun of the Dead (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Edgar Wright’s breakthrough zombie comedy turns 20 and marks the occasional with a new 4K steelbook release.

Snake Eyes (KL Studio Classics): A typically baroque Nicolas Cage stars in Brian De Palma’s baroque Vegas-set thriller, now in 4K.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (KL Studio Classics): This gritty subway-hijack thriller set the standard for action movies for decades to follow.

The Talk of the Town (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A somewhat unusual choice for the 4K treatment, this talky George Stevens comedy stars Cary Grant, Jean Arthur, and Ronald Colman.

The Complete Thin Man Collection (Warner Archive Collection): Pour the martinis and settle in for a little bit of sleuthing and a lot of bantering with William Powell and Myrna Loy as Nick and Nora Charles.

The Train (KL Studio Classics): Burt Lancaster goes to extremes to stop the Nazis (under the command of Paul Scofield) from making off with art treasures in John Frankenheimer’s classic thriller.





NEW TV





Seinfeld: The Complete Series (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A sitcom whose concepts, characters, and bon mots remain lodged in the popular vernacular, Seinfeld gets the snazzy 4K treatment in this new box set, just in time for gift-giving season. Like most cultural offerings from previous decades, it hasn’t all aged well, but it’s bristly humor and farcical set-ups and payoffs make it an essential entry in the annals of TV history.





Also available:



Evil: The Complete Series (Paramount Home Entertainment): This Catholic spin on The X-Files features lots of spooky twists and turns.

The Fairly OddParents!: The Complete Series(Nickelodeon/Paramount): The wonderfully eccentric Nickelodeon animated series, all in one box.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (KL Studio Classics): Tony Shalhoub returns for one last go-round of the beloved neurotic detective.

Severance: Season 1 (Fifth Season): It’s tricky to describe this Apple TV+ hit, but it’s not quite like anything else you’ve ever seen (down to its distinctive art direction) on television.

The Whitest Kids’U Know: The Complete Series(Shout Factory): Collecting together the beloved IFC sketch-comedy series.