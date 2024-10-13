Menu

THE APPRENTICE: A BIOPIC FOR OUR TIME

The first thing you should know is that this biopic is not a hatchet job on the former President. It’s a smart, but not smart-alecky, dramatization of his evolution as an entrepreneur and public figure, under the tutelage of the notorious New York lawyer Roy Cohn.

That relationship is at the core of this film, and its impact may be muted somewhat if you’ve seen Matt Tyrnauer’s excellent 2019 documentary Where’s My Roy Cohn?  (still a must-see, it’s streaming on Prime). The compensation is savoring Jeremy Strong’s uncanny performance as Cohn, the man who embodied the word “contradiction.” He was one of a kind, thank goodness, but he blazed a trail that even he couldn’t have predicted for his protégé.

And while Strong has been grabbing most of the attention, let us not fail to praise Sebastian Stan in the movie’s title role. We meet Donald Trump as a young man, working menial jobs collecting rent for his father, a developer. As he awkwardly attempts to break into the big time he meets Cohn, who takes a shine to him and agrees to be his mentor. The young Trump is not what you would call naïve but he is unworldly and has a lot to learn from the older man: business mantras like “never admit defeat” and such.

Stan doesn’t do a standup comedian’s impression of Trump, yet he manages to look and sound amazingly like the man. Writer Gabrial Sherman and director Ali Abbasi give him one great scene after another, and the production designer Aleks Marinkovich and cinematographer Kasper Tuxen do a splendid job of making us believe we are actually in Trump Tower or any of a dozen identifiable locations.

Bulgarian-born Maria Bakalova, who earned an Oscar nomination for her gung-ho contribution to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, hits all the right notes as Ivana, giving us more empath and understanding than we’ve had thus far.

The Apprentice delivers an entertaining portrait of a three-dimensional human being who so emulates his mentor that he finally acquires all of his most disturbing traits.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

