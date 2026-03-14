A NEW BOOK FROM MALTIN AND MALTIN

The past few months have been hectic for my family and me and as a result, I haven’t had the wherewithal to keep up with this blog, as much as I have wanted to. My daughter and collaborator Jessie is a hands-on, full-time Mom to our four-year-old granddaughter Daisy, which means it’s hard to find any so-called spare time. We have managed to log on almost every Sunday afternoon for our weekly livestream, Maltin on Movies, which is also the name of our podcast, which posts on Fridays. We’ve missed a couple of weeks here and there, but we have two first-rate interviews coming up in the weeks ahead, with actors Caroline Goodall and Lou Taylor Pucci.

What’s more, we have joined forces to produce a book which is now available for pre-order online. FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT MENUS is part of the TCM library of books published by Running Press. In it you will find essays on 25 films—from Charlie Chaplin to Harry Potter—that we consider classics worth sharing with your family, along with recipes for snacks and meals inspired by those movies. If you’re thinking that Jessie handled the food and I tackled the films, you’re wrong. Jessie has contributed to my Movie Guides since she was an adolescent and in recent years has become my editor—and a darn good one, too. She goosed my sometimes prosaic prose and helped to enliven my writing.

The book’s official publication date is April 7, which is just a few weeks away. That night we are proud to be hosting an entire evening on Turner Classic Movies with their Noir Alley stalwart Eddie Muller. We had such a good time chatting about National Velvet, Meet Me in St. Louis, and Sounder. After hours the theme continues with screenings of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and The Kid, which is the oldest movie in the book. (Our food recommendation for that film is Coogan Cakes, to replicate the pancakes that little Jackie Coogan makes for his sleeping papa, Charlie Chaplin.)

I’ve always admired the look and feel of these TCM books, and ours is no exception. It’s a handsome package and a durable one, too, which will come in handy if you plan to follow Jessie’s recipes and keep the book open while cooking or baking. We encourage you to sit down with your family and your friends to have a good old fashioned movie night. Make something to eat together then put your devices away, and let yourself be swept away.

Et voila! The first book to announce on its spine that it is the work of Maltin and Maltin. I couldn’t be more proud.