Any filmmaker who asks a moviegoer to sit still for more than three hours had better have a really good reason. James Cameron does not. I lost an afternoon to the latest AVATAR movie and I can’t get it back.

Let the record show that I fully appreciate the visual marvels Cameron has at his command. The characters and settings are so perfectly rendered that they put some earlier attempts at motion capture to shame. The integration of flesh-and-blood characters with the animated ones is absolutely seamless. Cameron doesn’t like using gimmicky 3-D but the opening minutes of this epic do serve to show off the dimensionality in a pleasing way.

Then there is the matter of the bloated screenplay, which is credited to the director, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

For the first portion of the film I was confused, not having revisited either Avatar or its follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water as preparation for this screening. The midsection of the film bored me to tears. And unless I’m going senile I would swear that the climactic fight and chase sequence, which has its fair share of excitement, is just like the one in the last picture. 

Again we have some gems of dialogue, ranging from “Don’t shoot anyone you love” to “Beers are on me,” shouted by one of the bad guys in a Henry V moment of cheering on his troops. 

I know I am in trouble when my mind starts wandering from the movie in front of me. To paraphrase Pauline Kael, it would be a good film to read by if there was just enough light. I wouldn’t recommend Avatar: Fire and Ash to anyone. It’s a tremendous waste of time.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

