As always I am behind in tracking and reviewing the latest film books, but here is a start, with a promise of more to come soon—just in time for gift-giving season.









FRANK CAPRA by Sam Wasson (Harper)



Sam Wasson has given us several lively, well-written books in recent years, including an underappreciated interview volume with Paul Mazursky and an ambitious text on events leading up to the filming of Chinatown. Here he tackles a more familiar subject, the great Frank Capra, whose fanciful autobiography, The Name Above the Title, inspired Joseph McBride to write a lengthy rebuke of its contents, Frank Capra:The Catastrophe of Success.

To approach this life story yet again is risky but Wasson is up to the challenge. His big swing pays off reasonably well, offering new takes on the immigrant boy’s hard-knock childhood in Los Angeles, his apprenticeship at the Hal Roach studio in the 1920s, and his climb to success alongside another scrapper named Harry Cohn, the founder of Columbia Pictures. Capra and Cohn made a great team and built each other’s reputation side by side. But even at its pinnacle, with the audience and critical favorite, It Happened One Night, Capra wasn’t happy. Something inside him denied him peace of mind. For many years -when he projected self-confidence to others, he denied it to himself—a complicated man, from youth through old age. Along the way he made things better for his fellow directors and working people in Hollywood. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would have imploded and the Directors Guild of America might have hit a brick wall with the Hollywood moguls had the well-liked Capra not served as mediator.

Sad to say, the unique partnership he shared with Robert Riskin, his close-knit collaborator, was ruptured at some point and never repaired, even after the celebrated screenwriter suffered a series of debilitating strokes.

There are times when in trying not to merely repeat basic information—the nature of Capra’s most successful movies, for instance—when Wasson denies the reader the satisfaction of understanding what made them so popular. I wish he hadn’t skimped over these milestones but his always-impressive writing skills come to the fore when we get to the final portion of Capra’s life. Wasson paints a poignant portrait of the artist in old age, gleefully meeting with film students and communing with just plain folks who at one time made up his audience. He genuinely loved people and never lost his most valuable asset: curiosity, matched with a brilliant, scientifically oriented mind. (Remember, he was a star pupil at Cal Tech.)

Frank Capra is an important addition to any film lover’s library.









MARX MADVERTISING! SELLING THE MARX BROTHERS TO 20TH CENTURY AMERICA–BOOK ONE: THE PARAMOUNT ERA by Richard S. Greene; foreword by Bill Marx, Son of Harpo (BearManor Media)

In the wake of similar tomes about Abbott and Costello and Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, the inexhaustible Richard Greene now presents a mammoth survey of Marx Brothers graphics—over 750 black & white and color photos, movie posters, lobby cards, newspaper ads, magazine covers, record albums, and more. There isn’t a great deal of text but little need for more. This hefty paperback is made for browsing and savoring. Many of the ephemeral pieces it offers were new to me… and this is just Book One! I say, “keep ‘em coming.”









THE WONDERFUL WORLDS OF DISNEY: THE SCENIC ART OF WALT DISNEY STUDIOS by Didier Ghez (Chronicle)

If there were a prize for packaging and presentation for film-related books this imposing slip-cased volume would win hands down. Author Ghez is a superior Disney historian who brings his vast knowledge to the selection of images and descriptions of their importance in the ongoing parade of animated films from the Walt Disney Studio. Large-format reproductions of background art from the Silly Symphonies of the 1930s right up through Encanto and Zootopia 2 make this a pleasurable experience to thumb through as well as a reference and resource for animation aficionados everywhere.









50 MOVIE NIGHTS: CONTEMPORARY STARS ON THEIR FAVORITE CLASSIC FILMS by Dave Karger (Running Press)

I will issue a warning about this one: if you pick it up you may find it hard to put down. TCM host Karger has done an impressive job of pinning down famous figures and getting them to express their feelings about great movies of the past. Part of the fun is seeing which films various celebrities hold most dear. I wouldn’t have expected Scarlett Johansson to choose Easter Parade (and reveal her great fondness for Judy Garland) any more than I could have predicted that Da’Vine Joy Randolph would choose All About Eve. The essays that accompany the selections are more conversational than articulate—they seem to have been spoken and transcribed rather than written—but they solidify the link between today’s top talent and yesterday’s immortals.







YOUR TIME IS NOW: THE SAMMY PETRILLO STORY by Dave Abramson; foreword by Scott Alexander (Feral House)

If you harbor a fondness for Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla, as I always have, you may be part of a baby-boomer cult of fans (like cover artist Drew Friedman) who find that 1952 movie and its stars—the poor man’s Martin and Lewis—a subject of fascination. Rest assured, your interest and curiosity will be sated by Dave Abraham’s exhaustive biography. I learned many things I didn’t know—including the fact that Jerry Lewis actually gave his younger lookalike a spot on theColgate Comedy Hour—and a lot of things I didn’t necessarily need to know, like which other performers he took on as short-term partners while he worked the ever-shrinking roster of cut-rate nightclubs in the 1950s, 60s, 70s and beyond. This sympathetic study of the lower rungs of show business is unique and unquestionably definitive on the subject of Sammy Petrillo.