ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Leonard Maltin
2264

Do you find yourself absorbing the day’s latest news and feel like screaming? Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson found another solution: making One Battle After Another, a film so outrageous—yet so timely—that it seems to say, “Don’t scream…just laugh at the sheer absurdity of it all.”

That he has pulled this off so expertly should come as no shock. After all, this is the man who has given us Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and There Will Be Blood. Even when I don’t care for his movies there is always something to admire about them. But he’s never gone so far out on a limb (without breaking it) up to now.

The cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and newcomer Chase Infiniti, is completely in sync with his audacious ideas; they enable us to buy into the film’s wild, zig-zagging tonal shifts. Pay close attention or you’re liable to miss something that comes from way out in left field.

DiCaprio belongs to a band of revolutionary activists who deal with weaponry, explosives, and narrow escapes from capture on a regular basis. Penn, in one of his all-time best roles, plays a lusty U.S. Army captain who impregnates a female prisoner from this band of extremists—and then has to deal with his own offspring sixteen years later.

The action scenes are hair-raising, with a climactic chase over a series of asphalt-lined hills on a highway. This ought to earn an Oscar for the location scout who found it. Jonny Greenwood’s percussive score helps to maintain the film’s unflagging energy and binds us to its ever-surprising narrative.

If this review seems short on synopsis, I apologize, but One Battle After Another is a difficult film to describe or synopsize. It’s easy to recommend, however, so long as you know you’re about to watch an appropriately R-rated movie where nothing is sacred. Kudos to Paul Thomas Anderson for crafting a truly great movie.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

