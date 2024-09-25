Menu

THE CRITIC

Any film bearing that title and Ian McKellen in the leading role holds the promise of good entertainment, even the possibility of greatness. Add to that the credentials of the writer, Patrick Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal), director Anand Tucker (Hilary and Jackie) and a top-notch supporting cast (Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, Ben Barnes, Romola Garai) and expectations grow stronger. But sorry to say, The Critic is unworthy of anticipation.

Mind you, this is a revised version of the feature that unspooled at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The participants are vague about what was altered but there was definitely a reshoot involving several of the principals. I shudder to think what the first draft looked like.

McKellen plays an aged drama critic for a leading London newspaper who is under pressure because its founding editor has recently died, leaving his son (Strong) in charge. He supports McKellen but is embarrassed by the columnist’s mean-spirited reviews, especially when he singles out a young actress (Arterton) who says his writing inspired her to aim for a career on the stage. But McKellen is nothing if not stubborn, continuing to dip his pen in acid and flaunts his homosexuality at a time when it is positively dangerous to indulge in pick-ups at night.

The Critic could have dealt with any number of relevant topics but instead its approach is scattershot and unsatisfying. That so much talent produced a completely forgettable movie is deeply disappointing.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

