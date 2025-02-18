THE MOVIE GUIDE IS BACK—AND REINVENTED

Menu

Leonard Maltin
With a change in format and a new platform, The Movie Guide is back: it’s a podcast that I co-host with a savvy Australian “journo” named Guy Davis. Every week Guy and I compare notes on a favorite film of the 1970s, 80s, or 90s for a half-hour of lively chatter.

I first got in to podcasting in 2015 with our show Maltin On Movies. My daughter Jessie joined me several years in and we love having a platform that allows us to do interviews and chat about films we want to share. Late last year Brendan Dando, an Aussie podcast producer with a solid show-business background, reached out and his energetic pitch got me on board. Once Guy and I started talking about The Godfather there was just no stopping us. In episode 1 we introduce ourselves and talk a bit about our backgrounds, followed by a discussion about Mr. Coppola’s The Godfather.

From there we tackled Back to the Future, The Terminator, and Shaun of the Dead. Guy and I recall where and when we first encountered these enduring films and feel free to toss in behind-the-scenes trivia we happen to know. 

The show is FREE to listeners so I encourage you to subscribe. You can learn more here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-movie-guide-with-maltin-davis/id1777801648

Why is it called The Movie Guide? Because that book, which I edited from 1969 to 2014, has been my calling card for most of my life. Its final edition, dated 2015 or The Modern Era, is still in print, as is the third edition of Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, which includes reviews of several thousand films we never got a chance to cover in the annual paperback. Now, Guy and I “guide” you to the Good Stuff—films you ought to see or possibly revisit. We hope you’ll give our new podcast a try, and if you enjoy it, please leave us good feedback and tell your friends.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

