THE MOVIE GUIDE IS BACK—AND REINVENTED

With a change in format and a new platform, The Movie Guide is back: it’s a podcast that I co-host with a savvy Australian “journo” named Guy Davis. Every week Guy and I compare notes on a favorite film of the 1970s, 80s, or 90s for a half-hour of lively chatter.

I first got in to podcasting in 2015 with our show Maltin On Movies . My daughter Jessie joined me several years in and we love having a platform that allows us to do interviews and chat about films we want to share. Late last year Brendan Dando, an Aussie podcast producer with a solid show-business background, reached out and his energetic pitch got me on board. Once Guy and I started talking about The Godfather there was just no stopping us. In episode 1 we introduce ourselves and talk a bit about our backgrounds, followed by a discussion about Mr. Coppola’s The Godfather.

From there we tackled Back to the Future, The Terminator, and Shaun of the Dead. Guy and I recall where and when we first encountered these enduring films and feel free to toss in behind-the-scenes trivia we happen to know.

The show is FREE to listeners so I encourage you to subscribe. You can learn more here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-movie-guide-with-maltin-davis/id1777801648

Why is it called The Movie Guide? Because that book, which I edited from 1969 to 2014, has been my calling card for most of my life. Its final edition, dated 2015 or The Modern Era, is still in print, as is the third edition of Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, which includes reviews of several thousand films we never got a chance to cover in the annual paperback. Now, Guy and I “guide” you to the Good Stuff—films you ought to see or possibly revisit. We hope you’ll give our new podcast a try, and if you enjoy it, please leave us good feedback and tell your friends.