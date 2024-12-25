Menu

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN: MY FAVORITE FILM OF THE YEAR

1966

Biographical films are a minefield, but A Complete Unknown dodges every trap and emerges as my favorite movie of 2024. No one is more surprised than I, because I’ve never been a Bob Dylan fan… but Timothée Chalamet delivers a compelling and convincing performance as the singular troubadour-poet. By not imitating Dylan’s distinctively whiny voice he even improves on some of the songs. Naturally, I am drawn to this film because I lived through the period it depicts, but I credit solid storytelling for its success; even at two hours and twenty-one minutes it doesn’t seem long.

Dylan’s saga is the stuff of legend, from the moment he arrived in New York City from Minnesota in 1961. Director James Mangold and his co-writer Jay Cocks lay out the narrative in linear fashion (what a novelty!) without taking needless detours…from his first encounter with Woody Guthrie in a sanitarium through his budding friendship with Pete Seeger. Having grown up watching Seeger I wouldn’t have cited Edward Norton as a surefire choice to play him but he is terrific, fully inhabiting the straight-arrow man who was synonymous with folk music for at least two generations. Monica Barbaro is equally good as Joan Baez, whose fortunes rise alongside Dylan’s and the always-welcome Elle Fanning is heartbreakingly good as the iconoclast’s girlfriend.

Dylan was always an individualist and fought the trappings of fame even as he became a household name and a symbol of youthful protest in the 1960s and 70s. A Complete Unknown doesn’t attempt to explain its protagonist or the motivations for some of his more erratic behavior. It invites us to interpret him as we choose to, building toward a breaking point at the Newport Folk Festival of 1965 when he chose to “go electric.”

The stars’ singing voices aren’t slavish copies; after all, nobody sounds like Joan Baez but Joan Baez. But as in Mangold’s Johnny Cash film Walk the Line, his actors sound just enough like the stars they portray to win us over. A more deliberate attempt to imitate them might be off-putting.

Will younger people relate to this picture or even care about its central figures? I can’t predict that, but I know when I’ve watched a beautifully-crafted period piece and this is it. Kudos to all involved.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

