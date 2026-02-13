Menu

ADAM SANDLER AND ME

Exclusive
625

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Leonard Maltin and Adam Sandler speak onstage at the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony during the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 05, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

Two thousand fans packed the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara last week to see Adam Sandler in person. After forty years of comedy records, TV appearances and movies he’s still on top of his game. It was my happy assignment to interview him on stage for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. We hit it off right away and he gave thoughtful answers to my questions, punctuated with comic asides that met with roars of approval.

.

He was a teenager when he started performing in comedy clubs, and 22 when he hit the big time on Saturday Night Live. That’s when I first became aware of hm, because my young daughter showed me his performance of “The Chanukah Song,” which meant so much to her as a Jewish kid. He also produced the first Hollywood movie about the candle-driven holiday, Eight Crazy Nights

.

But every time he tackles a serious role, as he did this past year in Jay Kelly, and before that in Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Uncut Gems, people act surprised. We talked about his four-year commitment to acting at New York University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He is a genuine guy with a serious amount of depth, and I don’t think there is any limit to what he can do.

As an actor and as a comedian, Adam Sandler simply tells the unvarnished truth. That’s why fans of all ages respond to him. It’s why Dustin Hoffman, who befriended him thirty years ago and played his father in The Meyerowitz Stories, traveled to Santa Barbara to present him with the Maltin Modern Master Award.

At the end of the evening he thanked me profusely before reading a prepared speech that was peppered with punchlines. My favorite:  “Thank you to the studios, who when I pitch a movie say ‘We don’t know who this movie is for’ and I say, ‘My friends. We like hanging out and we want you to ****ing pay for it.” And that’s the truth.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

WHAT’S NEW ON 4K/BLU/DVD IN JANUARY

Jan 29, 2026 1018

OLIVIA de HAVILLAND ARCHIVES LAND IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

Jan 21, 2026 1287

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

February 2026
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728