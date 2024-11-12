Menu

BOGART: LIFE COMES IN FLASHES

My all time favorite film is Casablanca, so it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise that my favorite actor from Hollywood’s golden age is Humphrey Bogart. A new feature length documentary is about to debut called Bogart: Life comes in Flashes and while it has no startling revelations it does view him through a different lens than usual: the women in his life, beginning with his domineering mother, the highly successful illustrator Maud Humphrey and continuing through his marriages to actresses Helen Menken, Mary Philips and the fractious Mayo Methot. His personality and worldview were at least in part a reflection of these women. He only found true satisfaction and happiness with his fourth and last wife, Lauren Bacall, who was unworldly and twenty-five years younger than he. Their son Stephen Bogart testifies to this in a newly recorded interview heard on the soundtrack of Kathryn Ferguson’s documentary. I am a sucker for this kind of film and I enjoyed going through the beats of Bogie’s life and career, aided and abetted by precious home movie footage. The film opens in selected theaters on Friday November 15th, before it becomes a mainstay online.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

