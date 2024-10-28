‘CONCLAVE’ IS GRIPPING

The election of a new pope is one of the world’s most recognizable rituals. Conclave spins its tale with confidence because director Edward Berger and screenwriter Peter Straughan (adapting Robert Harris’s novel) know that we in the world outside the Vatican don’t have a clue as to what conversations go on before we see white smoke rise into the air. Can it be that the men in the college of cardinals are just human beings, subject to fits of jealousy and spite like the rest of us mere mortals?

Conclave responds with a resounding “yes” and weaves its serpentine story with vivid character portraits enacted by the likes of Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and (in a minor but welcome supporting role) Isabella Rossellini. The narrative, with elements of conspiracy and whodunit, is told from the point of view of a veteran cardinal who is reluctantly monitoring the voting process, having removed himself as a candidate. Ralph Fiennes makes the most of this juicy role without overplaying. Director Berger allows us to see the anguish on his face as he confronts one dastardly scheme after another, feeling helpless at several junctures during the days and nights that the process swallows up.

A number of critics have labeled this as glossy pulp fiction or high-class soap opera. No one disputes the professionalism on display in all facets of filmmaking. All I can say is that the movie held me in its grip from start to finish. My wife doesn’t buy the resolution and feels that it negates the story but I disagree. I had a great time watching The Conclave and predict that it will be a crowd-pleaser.