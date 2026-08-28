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COYOTE VS. ACME

In Theaters Leonard Maltin
407

From an ingenious humor piece by Ian Frazier that ran in the New Yorker magazine twenty-six years ago, a dedicated team of filmmakers and animators have rendered an ingenious and impressive feature, blending live-action and animation à la Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It poses the question: what if Wile E. Coyote, having suffered the disastrous effects of inventions that invariably backfire, decided to sue the Acme corporation? 

Director Dave Green, working from a script by Samy Burch and a story by producer James Gunn and Jeremy Slater, has crafted a movie that no Looney Tunes fan should miss. Funny at times, then unexpectedly sincere toward the end, it never ceases to be clever.   “Clever” doesn’t always generate laughs, but I cut this film a lot of slack, because It’s one-of-a-kind. In addition to finding appropriate roles for Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and (yes) Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, it also offers supporting roles (sometimes fleeting) to Gossamer, Foghorn Leghorn, Granny, Sylvester and Tweety, Beaky Buzzard, and Hubie and Bertie, among many others.

The combination of live-action gags and set-ups are endlessly inventive but the film wouldn’t work at all without the earnest and empathetic performance by Will Forte in the leading role. He plays a lazy lawyer at the Albuquerque firm of Avery, Jones and Maltese—and if I have to explain that name, the inside-jokey  nature of the film will leave you out in the cold. He is goaded into representing Wile E. Coyote even though his earlier experiences with the all-powerful Acme Corporation (represented by John Cena) have drained his incentive to succeed in court.

The major and minor characters are extremely well animated—especially Wile E. Coyote, who remains a silent participant with access to only a limited number of placards to express himself. (good choice).

Will kids who are unfamiliar with vintage Warner Bros. cartoons respond to all of this? I have no idea and as an outside observer with no skin in the game, I don’t much care. I‘m just happy to see my favorite cartoon characters back on the big screen.

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Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

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