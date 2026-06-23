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EVERYWHERE MAN: A DOC WORTH SINGING ABOUT

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
72

Every now and then a show-business documentary comes along that catches my fancy and lingers in my mind for days. Such a film is Peter Asher: Everywhere Man. If you’re old enough to remember the musical British invasion led by The Beatles, you may recall a popular singing duo known as Peter and Gordon. They unseated the Beatles from the number-one position on the charts with a mournful song called “A World Without Love.” The irony is that it was written by Peter’s good friend Paul McCartney, who was then living with the Asher family.

That’s just the first of many surprising and colorful stories revealed in this highly entertaining, unabashedly nostalgic film. If it makes Asher seem like the Zelig of the music world, that’s because he intersected with so many prominent figures in that arena. Candid interviews with the likes of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt attest to his gifts as a manager, record producer, and friend. Like them he has endured, survived and even thrived from the 1960s to the present day.

Everybody who’s anybody seems to pop up in the course of this sixty-year saga, from McCartney and Eric Idle to Steve Martin and Twiggy. (Twiggy!) I don’t know what a younger person will make of all this but it carried me back over decades of pop culture milestones I hadn’t thought about in a long, long time.

It fascinates me that so many of the gifted people who are interviewed almost drowned in a sea of narcotics—including Asher—yet survived to tell the tale. I never indulged in drugs so I find this phenomenon fascinating and (as a non-user) eternally puzzling.

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man has been making the rounds of film festivals since last fall at Telluride, and now it’s opening in theaters. A coast-to-coast roadshow with personal appearances by the directors, Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller, and in some cases Peter Asher himself, is just underway. You can learn more here: https://peterashermovie.com/  But I warn you: you may find it difficult to expunge “A World Without Love” from your cranium.

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Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

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