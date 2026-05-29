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WHY YOU SHOULD GO OUT TO SEE ‘TUNER’

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
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I’ve seen Tuner more than once and while it’s a thriller with its fair share of surprises, it holds up awfully well. I would urge you to go out and see it at your first opportunity.  If grownups don’t support an entertaining mainstream movie like this while it’s playing in theaters what hope is there for other budding filmmakers to get their stories told?

The premise of the picture came about when Daniel Roher, who won an Academy Award for his outstanding documentary Navalny, found himself seated next to a stranger at an industry event. He asked the fellow what he did for a living and learned that his luncheon mate was a piano tuner. This set the wheels turning in his mind and led him to recruit Robert Ramsey, who teaches screenwriting at USC, to become his partner in fashioning a script about a man whose profession has never been the focal point of a feature film before. Roher and Ramsey exploited a little-understood facet of the job and ran with it. (Ramsey came to my class with the film, along with two savvy producers, JoAnne Sellar and Lila Yacoub.) 

The casting is flawless. Leading man Leo Woodall is a rising talent—first showcased in The White Lotus and currently costarring in the streaming series Vladimir.  He made use of a dialect coach to hide his natural British accent, which I only know because I’m a compulsive credit-reader.  At 88, Dustin Hoffman is a major asset to any film, especially one that allows him to play what he is: an aging mensch who loves hanging out with his protégé. Havana Rose Liu is a great matchup for Woodall; they fit together quite well and their relationship is completely credible. Supporting roles are filled by such welcome actors as Tovah Feldshuh and Jean Reno.

The storyline sees our hero being pulled into an unfamiliar world of crime that he disdains at first, then begins to embrace when he sees how much a cache of cash can do for him and his family. No spoilers from me, but I ‘d encourage you to see Tuner before your friends and people in the media spoil all of its well-calculated surprises.

Again, the operative phrase here is “see it.” Tuner opened in a handful of cites last Friday and expands much wider this coming weekend. Don’t wait for it to show up on your streaming channel. Grab your favorite moviegoing partner and watch it surrounded bv an audience, in the dark, on a screen that is larger than life. This is how all films were meant to be seen, especially ones that tell a gripping story in a way that feels fresh and original.

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Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

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