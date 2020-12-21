Menu

‘MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM’ IS FUELED BY GREAT PERFORMANCES

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
592

Two searing performances—by Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman—make Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom more than just a faithful adaptation of a great theater piece. Davis captures the matter-of-fact fury of blues singer Ma Rainey, who is willing to perform two numbers for her white agent/producer—but not before expressing her anger at feeling exploited. All of this comes hurtling at us while her band members try to contend with a trumpeter named Levee, who has his own ideas about how to perform one of Ma’s signature pieces. He also has big dreams about his budding career, unaware of just how easy it is for a white record producer to make him feel like two cents.

It’s not pleasant spending an hour and a half in the company of such aggressively antisocial characters, but comfort is not what playwright August Wilson had in mind. When he died in 2005, he left behind ten plays, collectively known as The Pittsburgh Cycle, which offer realistic portraits of black lives in 20th century America, using heightened language and fraught situations to make their points. Their importance is undisputed and their relevance makes the gifted author seem positively prescient.

It’s impossible to transform these masterworks into movies without acknowledging their stage origins. Wilson’s characters are given to speechifying, whether taking the solo spotlight or verbally battling each other. Director George C. Wolfe and screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson don’t arbitrarily “open up” the play, which is deliberately claustrophobic. The confrontations seem to blossom in the choked atmosphere of a soulless recording studio and a shabby basement rehearsal room. (A shout-out here to Mark Ricker’s evocative production design, which fixes the time frame as the 1920s.)

Viola Davis cannot deliver an inauthentic performance. We’ve never seen her tackle a role quite like Ma Rainey, a real-life figure who was known as “the mother of the blues.” Under a coat of sweat and runny makeup she transforms herself into the fire-and-brimstone performer who’s going to give her white masters what they want but not without extracting a pound of flesh—and a couple of Coca-Colas.

Chadwick Boseman matches her with his scorching portrayal of a young hotshot who hasn’t yet dealt with the realities of succeeding in a white man’s world. Compromise is a foreign concept to him, and we watch helplessly as he gives in to a whirlpool of extreme emotions.

The other musicians are played by Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman (who was so good in this season of Fargo). Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom preserves one of August Wilson’s enduring works for all time, enacted by a dream cast.

Tagged
Avatar
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

‘ANOTHER ROUND’: ANOTHER GREAT ROLE FOR MADS MIKKELSEN

Dec 20, 2020 472

LEONARD’S GIFT GUIDE

Dec 10, 2020 2050

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

RECENT REVIEWS