Menu

TWISTERS DELIVERS THE GOODS

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
553

Shortly after seeing, and enjoying, the 1996 movie Twister, I noticed something on a colleague’s desk that made me laugh out loud: a copy of the published screenplay. If there were ever a film that made me want to read its script less than this, I couldn’t name it.

Like its predecessor, Twisters does something only a movie can do, by giving us a vicarious experience that feels exciting and real while it’s happening, and easily forgettable as soon as it’s over. Although it is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, best known for his exceptional indie sleeper Minari (2020) there is nothing to set this white-knuckle disaster movie apart from the 1996 film or other popcorn movies in this genre. The characters are painted in broad strokes, at least when we first meet them, and are only fleshed out as the story nears its climax.

The reason to see Twisters is to feel the same emotions one enjoys on a roller coaster ride. Its visual effects are vivid and spectacular, and as in most Hollywood films of this kind, there is some catharsis in watching ordinary people behave in extraordinary ways when disaster strikes.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is good as a science whiz who’s part of a team of storm-chasers. After a life-altering incident she retreats from the front lines until an old friend lures her back to Oklahoma with the promise of new technology that will help reveal more information about what makes tornadoes tick… and potentially, how to tame them.

When she returns to her home turf she finds herself part of a circus of tornado geeks, including a cocksure, self-promoting media star (Glen Powell). He profits from exploiting the cloud funnels that wreak such havoc on ordinary people and this she can’t abide. Naturally, there’s more to him than meets the eye, and therein lies the “human story” that just barely holds the film together.

But the draw here isn’t depth of character; it’s the twisters, folks, and we get plenty of them, using cutting-edge visual effects and sound design. It’s no accident that Steven Spielberg is one of the movie’s executive producers. He’s always known what audiences want to see—especially in the summertime—and Twisters delivers the goods.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

MODERNISM, INC.—A GOOD DOCUMENTARY BY DESIGN

Jul 20, 2024 282

MADE IN ENGLAND: THE FILMS OF POWELL AND PRESSBURGER

Jul 11, 2024 693

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

July 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  