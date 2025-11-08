Menu

NUREMBERG

Nuremberg is not a documentary, nor is it a remake of Stanley Kramer’s 1961 Oscar winner Judgment at Nuremberg. It is contemporary in its dialogue and editing style, as if to proclaim right up front that this is not some stodgy old-fashioned Hollywood slice of history.

Writer-director James Vanderbilt has crafted a slick but solid film from Jack El-Hai’s book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist. Rami Malek is well cast as a shrink whose job it is to examine the 22 Nazi leaders being held in prison cells and provide insights into their way of thinking. The goal is to feed head prosecutor Michael Shannon enough ammunition to secure a “guilty” verdict from the world court that has assembled at Nuremberg.

His biggest fish—the second in high command right next to Adolf Hitler—is Herman Goering, played with relish by Russell Crowe. The problem is that Malek finds himself drawn to the charismatic (and unapologetic) prisoner. He is a world class games-player who manipulates the younger man and refuses to let his guard down even when he seems to be open and candid.

Vanderbilt, a prolific producer whose screenplay credits include the exceptional true-life thriller Zodiac, weaves several subplots into his two and a half hour film, offering good roles to veteran Richard E. Grant and up-and-comer Leo Woodall. The film moves at a brisk pace with only a few lulls.

Best of all, the movie isn’t consumed with self-importance, despite some obvious parallels to current events. This is entertainment that happens to be rooted in reality about a day of reckoning the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in a long, long time.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

