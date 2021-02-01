REMEMBERING THE DAUGHTER OF A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND

Time was when you could count on the Hollywood trade papers and local press to track the births, deaths, and marriages in all of show business. Lately, however, my wife Alice has taken to reading the paid death announcements in the Los Angeles Times.

It is here that she discovers some fascinating life stories as recounted by the departed’s family. It would be hard to top this one, regarding the daughter of beloved stage and screen actor Pat O’Brien. It appeared Sunday, January 31. I’ll let the family’s memorial speak for itself.