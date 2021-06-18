Menu

SILENT MOVIES FOR A HOME AUDIENCE

Leonard Maltin
847

There is no substitute for watching a silent movie in a theater on a big screen with live musical accompaniment and a simpatico audience. But last year, as the worldwide pandemic trapped us in our homes, entrepreneurial silent-film accompanist Ben Model devised an alternate plan: screening silent short subjects for a virtual audience online. The Silent Comedy Watch Party has now passed its first anniversary and draws a loyal cadre of fans every Sunday at 3pm EST.

Ben doesn’t just compose (and often improvise) piano scores; he is a proactive silent-movie scholar and enthusiast who releases rare shorts and features on his home-grown DVD label, Undercrank Productions. He has even arranged to use the Library of Congress restorations of such rarities as Marion Davies’ early features Beauty’s Worth, Little Old New York, and When Knighthood was in Flower. His ever-expanding catalog includes collections of shorts featuring forgotten comedy players like Monty Banks, Alice Howell, Marcel Perez, Johnny Hines, and “Musty Suffer.”



Silent comedy expert Steve Massa, author of Lame Brains and Lunatics, is on hand every Sunday to discuss and introduce the rarities on display, some of which are loaned out by fellow collectors.

Part of the appeal of this weekly grab-bag is that it is a livestream that’s happening as you watch it on YouTube. There’s nothing wrong with a pre-recorded score, but knowing that Ben is playing at the moment you’re watching adds immediacy to the presentation. I also like the DIY atmosphere, with Ben’s wife Mana cheering him on from the sidelines and Steve broadcasting from the bedroom of his New York City apartment. The occasional glitches and mishaps are part of the charm of this enterprise.


On Sunday of Memorial Day weekend Ben and Steve offered encore showings of three rare comedy shorts that elicited positive feedback when they were first shown. Sure—Mike! (1925) is the charming Martha Sleeper’s only starring short, produced by Hal Roach and costarring James Finlayson, with a brief appearance by young Fay Wray.


Ziegfeld Follies star Harry Watson, Jr. headlines Local Showers (1916), one of The Mishaps of Musty Suffer, which Steve Massa describes as a paraphrase of the Book of Job, with crazy gags that seem to foreshadow the Surrealist movement of the 1920s.

Finally, Mr. and Mrs. Carter DeHaven star with Pal the Dog in A Waggin’ Tale (1923) The DeHavens were headliners on stage whose movie work is unjustly neglected. This digital copy was transferred from a deteriorating 35mm nitrate copy by the Hugh M. Hefner Moving Image Archive at USC School of Cinematic Arts.

You don’t have to wait till Sunday to sample The Silent Comedy Watch Party. Just go to Ben Model’s YouTube channel (silentcomedywatchparty) and pick from a number of existing programs. There is no charge, but Ben and Company welcome donations.

I love the idea of using modern technology to expand the worldwide audience for silent films. How ironic that a pandemic inspired the idea.


Not so incidentally, Ben Model has also made an invaluable contribution to our understanding of silent filmmaking. The debate about “proper” silent-film projection speed has gone on for decades, but Ben is the first person I know who has explained the arcane practice of undercranking. If you don’t know what that means, here is just one illustration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDu5qXdlDa4. This excerpt from Buster Keaton’s two-reeler The Goat makes the point especially well. There’s more where that came from.

Whether you’re already an aficionado or just getting your feet wet, there is much to discover in the realm of silent movies. Next time, I’ll review some recent Blu-ray releases of rare feature films.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

LUCA: LIVING LA DOLCE VITA

Jun 18, 2021 578

HIGH UP ‘IN THE HEIGHTS’

Jun 9, 2021 2033

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

June 2021
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

RECENT REVIEWS