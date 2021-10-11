THE BEST MOVIE BOOKSTORE IN THE WORLD

Menu

I never dreamed I would be in partnership with the world-famous Larry Edmunds Bookshop, but they are your one-stop source for a personally signed copy of my brand-new book Starstruck: My Unlikely Road to Hollywood (GoodKnight Books)



When I made my first trip to Los Angeles in 1968 to attend the Cinecon, I was happy to learn that our convention headquarters, The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, was within walking distance of Larry Edmunds. The store was renowned for its comprehensive array of film books as well as movie stills, posters, scripts and other memorabilia. When I walked in and surveyed the scene, with oodles of books and boxes and boxes of 8x10s, I wasn’t disappointed. Gawking comes naturally to anyone encountering such a scene.

I’m even happier to report that the store is still in business, at 6644 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA 90028, thanks to the diligence of Jeff Mantor, who takes his wares all over town when he’s not presiding over author appearances in the actual shop. Independent bookstores are an endangered species but this one caters to a loyal clientele, in person and through mail order.

I must confess that until recently I did not know the colorful history of the place, which I think of as an institution rather than a store. In decades past it was one of many such establishments located on and around Hollywood Boulevard—not all of them selling anything as benign as a one-sheet poster. You can read the fascinating backstory HERE or in a splendid book of Hollywood lore called Scoundrels and Spitballers. The cast of characters runs the gamut from Henry Miller to Jeanne Moreau.

Larry Edmunds is still a must-see for any movie lover visiting Los Angeles. I am pleased and honored to partner with them as they offer signed copies of Starstruck: My Unlikely Road to Hollywood. There’s no place I’d rather support.

Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

