THE BEST MOVIE BOOKSTORE IN THE WORLD

When I made my first trip to Los Angeles in 1968 to attend the Cinecon, I was happy to learn that our convention headquarters, The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, was within walking distance of Larry Edmunds. The store was renowned for its comprehensive array of film books as well as movie stills, posters, scripts and other memorabilia. When I walked in and surveyed the scene, with oodles of books and boxes and boxes of 8x10s, I wasn’t disappointed. Gawking comes naturally to anyone encountering such a scene.

I’m even happier to report that the store is still in business, at 6644 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA 90028, thanks to the diligence of Jeff Mantor, who takes his wares all over town when he’s not presiding over author appearances in the actual shop. Independent bookstores are an endangered species but this one caters to a loyal clientele, in person and through mail order.

I must confess that until recently I did not know the colorful history of the place, which I think of as an institution rather than a store. In decades past it was one of many such establishments located on and around Hollywood Boulevard—not all of them selling anything as benign as a one-sheet poster. You can read the fascinating backstory HERE or in a splendid book of Hollywood lore called Scoundrels and Spitballers. The cast of characters runs the gamut from Henry Miller to Jeanne Moreau.

Larry Edmunds is still a must-see for any movie lover visiting Los Angeles. I am pleased and honored to partner with them as they offer signed copies of Starstruck: My Unlikely Road to Hollywood. There’s no place I’d rather support.