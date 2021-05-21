Menu

‘THE DRY’ LEFT ME WANTING

The Dry has been a massive hit in its native Australia but may not find as eager an audience here in the States. Based on Jane Harper’s best-selling mystery novel, it stars Eric Bana as Aaron Falk, a federal cop who fled his arid hometown of Kiewarra twenty years ago under something of a cloud. A gruesome murder/suicide involving a boyhood pal brings him back, but he doesn’t receive a uniformly warm welcome.

He’s not there on official business but the alleged shooter’s parents fully expect him to use his clout to investigate the matter and clear their son’s name.

Director Robert Connolly, who also adapted the novel with its author, paints a vivid picture of a tight-knit community that always seems on edge, especially after almost a full year without rain. As crops fail and neighbors go broke the air is thick with tension, much of it directed at Bana as some people still blame him for a girl’s mysterious death two decades back.

The problem with this procedural is that the long-ago story overwhelms the present-day incident—and both wallow in red herrings. Bana flirts with an ex-flame (Genevieve O’Reilly) but holds back when he realizes she just might be involved in the case, which he’s taken up with the reluctant support of the local constable (Keir O’Donnell).

Connolly has cast his film well, and one reason Aussies have embraced it so fervently may be that he’s employed a number of seasoned pros like Julia Blake, Bruce Spence, and John Polson who are familiar faces Down Under. Bana is reliably low-key in the leading role, but it’s tempting to describe his characterization by invoking the name of the film: dry.

The movie demands careful attention as flashbacks compete with current events and motives are unveiled. If you watch The Dry at home don’t be browsing on your mobile phone or you’ll lose track of important details.

 It would be nice to welcome this major import to American screens just as theaters are reopening, but for all its complicated plotting The Dry left me wanting.

The Dry is playing simultaneously in theaters and on demand.

