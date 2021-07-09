Menu

THE LITTLE RASCALS’ FIRST TALKIES, FULLY RESTORED

Blu-Ray/DVD Leonard Maltin
250

Like the rest of the Hal Roach library, the 80 Our Gang talkies have not been cared for, to put it mildly. That’s why it’s heartwarming to see what tender loving care can do with the original negatives and 35mm materials even after decades of neglect. The images are clean and clear, and so is the sound. ClassicFlix has done the seemingly impossible by making these films look and sound nearly perfect. The before-and-after comparison footage on the disc is a revelation.

Hal Roach’s enduring comedy series, better known under its reissue name The Little Rascals, debuted in 1922, when movies were silent. Seven years later, when it was clear that talkies were here to stay, the producer nudged all of his stars (Laurel and Hardy, Charley Chase, and the Our Gang kids) into talking pictures. The first season, 1929-30, revealed all of the pitfalls and challenges of this formidable change.


Donald “Speck” Haines fights a duel with Jackie Cooper for the hand of fairy princess Mary Ann Jackson in The First Seven Years.


The eleven two-reelers compiled here aren’t representative of the series that most people remember. There’s no sign of Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla or Buckwheat; instead, we see series veterans from the silent era who are outgrowing their roles (like Allen “Farina” Hoskins and Joe Cobb) and meet relative newcomers like Bobby “Wheezer” Hutchins and Mary Ann Jackson. We also get our first look at future star Jackie Cooper.

The pace of these talkies is slow and the use of sound is awkward, hesitant at best. (A pint-sized prizefight in Boxing Gloves plays out in total silence.). Yet there is an overriding charm and innocence to these shorts that saves the day. I remember watching them on television when I was not much older than the kids on-camera and falling in love with them. I also developed a lifelong fondness for the bumbling slapstick of Edgar Kennedy as “Kennedy the Cop.”

I’ve enjoyed revisiting these early sound efforts, warts and all, and I still respond the way I did when I was a boy. I’m disarmed by the serious story elements in Small Talk, which casts the kids as orphans, and I love the pie fight that climaxes Shivering Shakespeare. I marvel at the way Farina delivers comic dialogue as if he’d been doing it his whole life. It’s easy to see why Jackie Cooper became a bona fide star in his own right..and I have an abiding affection for Norman “Chubby” Chaney, who was brought on board to replace rotund Joe Cobb.

Mary Ann Jackson was already a seasoned professional, having worked in Mack Sennett’s Smith Family series, when she joined the Gang at age 5, in 1928.



Seen through 21st century eyes there are uncomfortable moments involving Farina, who joined the troupe in place of Ernie “Sunshine Sammy” Morrison. In A Tough Winter the Gang is joined by Stepin Fetchit, the performer whose name became synonymous with “negative Black stereotype.” In fact, Fetchit (real name Lincoln Theodore Perry) was making fun of that stereotype, out-lazying any real-life person known to exist. He’s so slow he can only deliver his dialogue in an unhurried drawl. He was a bona fide star in the early days of talkies, although the mere mention of his name sends out shock waves. Watch him at work and decide for yourself if he’s funny.

I can only applaud ClassicFlix for its herculean efforts and encourage you to support this definitive home-video release of The Little Rascals.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

‘SUMMER OF SOUL’ OFFERS MORE THAN JUST GREAT MUSIC

Jul 2, 2021 711

NEW AND NOTABLE BOOKS JUNE 2021

Jun 25, 2021 799

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

July 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031