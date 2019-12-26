Menu

LITTLE WOMEN: AS GOOD AS IT GETS

Home In Theaters LITTLE WOMEN: AS GOOD AS IT GETS
In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
436

I love the 1994 version of Little Women written by Robin Swicord and directed by Gillian Armstrong, and I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the 1933 adaptation directed by George Cukor and starring Katharine Hepburn. I didn’t think either one could be topped or even equaled, but now I have to eat my words. Actress-turned-filmmaker Greta Gerwig has done the seemingly impossible: in a troubled world beset by cynicism she has created a Little Women that is physically and spiritually beautiful.

The primary requisite to pull off such a feat is inspired casting, and Gerwig has made impeccable choices: Saoirse Ronan is a perfect Jo, the intellectual tomboy who serves as ringleader for her three sisters. We first meet her as a forthright young woman who is selling stories to a New York magazine publisher, well played by Tracy Letts. This framework story gives Gerwig’s adaptation a new slant, setting the major events of Louisa May Alcott’s novel in flashback. There is no hint of contrivance here and the narrative flows exactly as it should.

Emma Watson as Meg, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, and Florence Pugh as Amy stand out in contrast to Jo and each one gets her fair share of attention. Pugh is clearly a star on the rise (soon to be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow) and threatens to steal the film, but for the fact that every character is so well delineated: Laura Dern as Marmee, Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, Meryl Streep as Aunt March, Bob Odenkirk as Mr. March, James Norton as John Brooke, Louis Garrel as Friedrich Bhaer, and Chris Cooper as Mr. Laurence.

Alcott’s characters are modern in their attitudes and actions. Gerwig sees no need to underscore what is inherent in her source material and allows the feminism to speak for itself, as it always has. That’s one reason Little Women is forever fresh and relevant. The filmmaker also revels in the details of this period piece, which sheds a light on how people lived (and got by) in the 1860s. The film is exquisite to behold, thanks to Jess Gonchor’s production design, Yorick La Saux’s cinematography, and Jacqueline Durran’s costumes, among others. Alexandre Desplat contributes a delicately beautiful score.

Here is a true Christmas gift: a rich and rewarding slice of Americana that defies the odds of doomsayers who believe that major-studio movies are on their way out. As long as Hollywood can produce a film this good and (hopefully) reach a wide audience, there is hope for the future.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

EDDIE MURPHY SCORES IN ‘DOLEMITE IS MY NAME’

Oct 4, 2019 2015

INCREDIBLES 2: THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF A SEQUEL

Jun 15, 2018 3905

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

RECENT REVIEWS

CALENDAR

December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  