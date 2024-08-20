Menu

MY PENGUIN FRIEND

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
339

This utterly likable, disarming film tells a true story about a Magellanic penguin who gets lost—and badly injured—off the coast of Brazil. He is rescued by a simple fisherman (Jean Reno) who is still shaken by the drowning of his young son years ago. Reno nurses the bird back to health and sends him on his way. Little does he dream that the penguin, named DimDin by a girl in his village, will swim 5,000 miles to return to the exact spot where Reno left him again and again.

This reads like the synopsis of an old Disney studio movie, but the story is fundamentally true and told with great care and nuance. Reno is perfect as a man who has withdrawn from life, until he inadvertently discovers something worth caring about. Adrianna Barazza (the Mexican star who was Oscar-nominated for her unforgettable performance in Babel) portrays his wife, who is mildly annoyed by the penguin at first, until she sees the salutary effect it is having on her husband.

Director David Schurmann is an oceanographer and he brings to this project a quest for authenticity—as much as one could reasonably demand in a narrative film costarring a trained penguin. When we are allowed to see the real human portrayed by Reno and how he interacts with DimDin, at the end of the film, it’s clear that this is one instance where the words “inspired by a true story” are not just movie marketing hyperbole.

My Penguin Friend is currently playing in theaters and not available for streaming. This means that you, like DimDin, have to leave your home in order to see it.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

MODERNISM, INC.—A GOOD DOCUMENTARY BY DESIGN

Jul 20, 2024 937

TWISTERS DELIVERS THE GOODS

Jul 19, 2024 1552

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

August 2024
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031