Menu

‘POOR THINGS’ IS WILD AND CRAZY

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
775

On the face of it, I wouldn’t have bet that I would take to Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest film, but I am crazy about Poor Things. This high-flying feminist variation on the Frankenstein tale is as wacky and unpredictable as a Tex Avery cartoon. No other film in recent memory can match it for sheer ingenuity, both in terms of storytelling and visual execution. Lanthimos has gotten the best out of his many collaborators on both sides of the camera.

Emma Stone delivers a fearless performance, much of it unclothed, and her bravado is matched by costars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and a straight-faced Ramy Youssef. As the story hops around the globe we encounter other well-cast actors, many in tiny roles, whose unique faces recall Fellini in his heyday. It’s fun to see Hanna Schygulla, the onetime femme fatale of German cinema, in a small part as a cruise ship passenger. 

The story is set in Victorian England and Europe. Dafoe plays a bona fide  mad scientist who saves a pregnant woman from suicide, only to place the newborn baby’s brain into her mother’s body. As the brain rapidly matures, the childlike woman discovers the wonders of life and develops a voracious appetite to experience everything she can, with no filter to stop her from saying what she feels and doing what she wants. Like the character in Candide, she is easily assimilated. She doesn’t know what sex is at first but quickly takes a liking to it, to the ultimate dismay of her suitor, played with audacious bluster by Ruffalo.

A novel by Scottish author Alasdair Gray was the basis for Tony McNamara’s sprawling screenplay (following his pairing with Lanthimos on The Favourite). The production design by Shona Heath and James Rice is a hodgepodge of Victorian splendor, Steampunk chic and overall excess. Robbie Ryan’s cinematography captures all of this; his work is augmented by CGI that makes Bella Baxter’s odyssey truly mind-blowing. Every scene at Dafoe’s stately home is populated with absurd animal mutations.

Mark Coulier’s prosthetics deserve special praise. The design of Dafoe’s face is a marvel all by itself, resembling a cracked piece of concrete poorly reassembled.

Poor Things should be off-limits for prudes, if there are any left in today’s society. (I count myself as a recovering prude.) For moviegoers who are tired of formulaic filmmaking, sequels, and remakes, this movie is a feast.

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

‘ORIGIN’ IS A KNOCKOUT

Dec 7, 2023 481

NAPOLEON MEETS HIS WATERLOO

Nov 25, 2023 1108

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

December 2023
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  