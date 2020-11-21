Menu

TEAM MARCO: A SENTIMENTAL SLEEPER

In Theaters Leonard Maltin Movie Reviews
1806

I am a relative latecomer to Team Marco, which has played at 54 film festivals around the globe and won the Audience Award as Favorite Family Film in Mill Valley. It becomes available on digital platforms this weekend.

Julio Vincent Gambuto’s debut feature could be dismissed as formulaic and overly sentimental—but only by misanthropes. It’s a life-affirming feel-good movie about an 11-year-old boy who’s addicted to video games and his 76-year-old Italian-American grandfather, who introduces him to bocce and the rewards of fresh air and friendship.

Owen Vaccaro plays the boy, who’s being raised by a single mother, and Anthony Patellis is his “nonno,” a bombastic sort of guy who doesn’t know (or care to know) about electronic devices. There isn’t much suspense as to where this story is headed, but the journey is richly entertaining, in part because the actors are so fully committed to their characters.

The filmmaker grew up in Staten Island and the neglected borough of New York City is prominently showcased. In fact, Gambuto has named his production company Boro Five. The closing credits include a long list of investors, friends, and local businesses that helped make the film a reality.

Cynics have plenty of other options for entertainment. I thoroughly enjoyed this picture and found myself wiping away tears at the end.

Tagged

Related Articles

COLLECTIVE: A RIVETING DOCU-THRILLER

Nov 27, 2020 167

MANK: MOSTLY AUTHENTIC BUT EMPTY

Nov 20, 2020 1275

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

RECENT REVIEWS