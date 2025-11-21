Menu

TRAIN DREAMS

In Theaters Leonard Maltin
93

If there is a lovelier, more heartfelt film than Train Dreams now playing in theaters I have yet to see it.  

The protagonist is a wide-eyed innocent, an unworldly loner who venerates the gifts of Mother Nature, as well as her wrathful outbursts, searching for the meaning of it all. On a rare visit to church he meets a young woman (Felicity Jones) who characteristically has to hail him down in order to introduce herself. They fall in love and he builds them a house some distance from the nearest town, so that noise and “progress” are held at bay. When he’s broke he signs onto a logging crew and makes his living as a sawyer. They have a baby and he dotes on her, leaving periodically to find a new logging camp so he can earn some money.

He finds the loggers a rough-and-tumble crowd but acquires one friend, a garrulous character who loves to talk and relate his experiences whether anyone responds or not. This colorful old coot is played to perfection by William H. Macy.

Joel Edgerton is ideal in the leading role, his untrimmed beard reflecting his casual approach to life in the Pacific Northwest. The narration (movingly read by actor Will Patton, who also voices many audiobooks) informs us of the passage of time but also tells us Edgerton’s thoughts as he makes his way, meandering through forests and occasionally hopping a train.  

I found all of this immensely appealing, quite in keeping with director and co-writer Clint Bentley’s other films (Jockey and Sing Sing). He and Greg Kwedar adapted the novella by Denis Johnson, which I am now impelled to read.  What greater compliment could I pay a movie?

Tagged
Leonard Maltin is one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians. He is best known for his widely-used reference work Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide and its companion volume Leonard Maltin’s Classic Movie Guide, now in its third edition, as well as his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight. He teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and appears regularly on Reelz Channel and Turner Classic Movies. His books include The 151 Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, Of Mice and Magic: A History of American Animated Cartoons, The Great Movie Comedians, The Disney Films, The Art of the Cinematographer, Movie Comedy Teams, The Great American Broadcast, and Leonard Maltin’s Movie Encyclopedia. He served two terms as President of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, is a voting member of the National Film Registry, and was appointed by the Librarian of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors of the National Film Preservation Foundation. He hosted and co-produced the popular Walt Disney Treasures DVD series and has appeared on innumerable television programs and documentaries. He has been the recipient of awards from the American Society of Cinematographers, the Telluride Film Festival, Anthology Film Archives, and San Diego’s Comic-Con International. Perhaps the pinnacle of his career was his appearance in a now-classic episode of South Park. (Or was it Carmela consulting his Movie Guide on an episode of The Sopranos?) He holds court at leonardmaltin.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook; you can also listen to him on his weekly podcast: Maltin on Movies. — [Artwork by Drew Friedman]

Related Articles

NUREMBERG

Nov 7, 2025 1748

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S FRANKENSTEIN

Nov 2, 2025 2932

Subscribe to our newsletter

MERCH

Maltin tee on TeePublic

PODCAST

Maltin on Movies podcast

PAST MALTIN ON MOVIES PODCASTS

Past podcasts

PATREON

Maltin On Movies Patreon

APPEARANCES/BOOKING

Leonard Maltin appearances and booking

CALENDAR

November 2025
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  